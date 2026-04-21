Lakeshore Consulting Announces Blueprint for Inclusive Sports Tourism

Assisting leaders in sports tourism

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakeshore Consulting Services, in collaboration with All in Sport Consulting, has released a comprehensive plan for municipalities and organizations seeking to make sporting events more inclusive for people with disabilities. The plan, “Blueprint for Hosting Disability Inclusive Sporting Events” seeks to address accessibility challenges in sports tourism—one of the fastest growing segments of tourism.“By equipping venues, event sponsors, and even convention and visitor bureaus with the proper training and technical assistance, we can expand tourism while creating more inclusive and accessible opportunities for people with disabilities to participate as athletes, spectators, and travelers,” said Amy Rauworth, chief research and innovation officer at Lakeshore. “By partnering with All In Sport to produce this blueprint, we are able to offer top-notch expertise in adapted sports, accessibility training, and strategies that remove barriers and ensure meaningful engagement for all.”Lakeshore Consulting Services is a project of Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham, Ala., which brings more than 100 years of experience in adapted sports and service to people with disabilities. Lakeshore is an official Olympic and Paralympic Training Site and home to three Paralympic sport organizations. Lakeshore partnered with The World Games 2022 to implement A Journey to One World, One Games, an initiative for disability inclusion and access. This partnership represented an opportunity to enhance disability inclusion and access not only for TWG 2022, but it also established a legacy for future World Games and other sports events.The “Blueprint for Hosting Disability Inclusive Sporting Events” is available online at lakeshoreservices.org About UsWith roots dating back to 1925, Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, sports, and advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. A U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby, US Para Powerlifting and Boccia United States. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit www.lakeshore.org

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