Dallas, Texas Employment Law Firm Announces Promotions, Celebrates Staff Milestones for 2026

Federal Employment Law Firm, The Devadoss Law Firm

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce a series of employee promotions and staff milestone recognitions that highlight the firm’s continued growth, stability, and longstanding commitment to serving federal employees nationwide. These team members have contributed meaningfully to the firm’s mission and demonstrate the strong culture of long-term service that has helped sustain the firm for more than 20 years.

The firm recently promoted Kelly Dowd, Shane Robertson, and Claire Cooke to Senior Associates in recognition of their continued hard work and contributions to the firm and its clients. In addition, Meagan Brooks was promoted to Assistant Office Manager, and Cindi Macias was promoted to Senior Legal Assistant. These promotions highlight the value each individual brings to the firm and the important role they play in supporting federal employees through a wide range of workplace matters.

The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. is also proud to celebrate five years of service with the firm for Michael Sheeter, Stacie Shah, and Miranda Zepeda. These milestones mark not only professional achievement but also the consistency and workforce stability that clients can rely on.

For over 20 years, The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. has built a reputation for providing dedicated representation to federal employees and for fostering a team that remains committed to that mission over the long term. The firm’s continued growth is supported by attorneys and staff who bring knowledge, experience, and a shared commitment to client service.

About The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C.

At The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C., we represent federal employees nationwide in matters involving proposed discipline and adverse actions, labor law, equal employment opportunity matters, and related concerns. We maintain offices in Dallas, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

To learn more about our firm, visit https://www.fedemploymentlaw.com/. We also offer free consultations at 888-351-0424.



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