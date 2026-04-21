LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL NAMES SKLAR KIRSH CO-CHAIRMAN JEFFREY SKLAR TO 'TOP 100 LAWYERS' LIST

Jeff Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Chairman Jeffrey A. Sklar has been recognized as one of the city’s “Top 100 Lawyers” for 2026 by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special feature. This prestigious annual list honors the most influential legal professionals in the Los Angeles region, selected for their exceptional legal skill, leadership, and impact on the business community.A founding partner of the firm, Sklar is a recognized pioneer at the intersection of corporate law and technology. Sklar leads the AI initiative at Sklar Kirsh and is a co-founder of PortOptix, an AI-driven platform designed to maximize portfolio company value creation. This commitment to the future of law, combined with his sophisticated counsel on crisis transactions, mergers & acquisitions and as outside general counsel, has solidified his reputation as a visionary leader in the Southern California legal market.Sklar’s legal leadership is defined by a commitment to high-stakes strategy and effective negotiation outcomes. Under his guidance, Sklar Kirsh has grown into a boutique powerhouse, delivering big-firm expertise with the agility of a specialized practice. His influence extends to the broader legal community through his service as an Adjunct Professor and on the Advisory Board for the Transactional Lawyering Institute at Loyola Law School and his leadership within prominent civic organizations.Earlier this year, Sklar was named a 2026 Black Swan Global Negotiator Award honoree by The Black Swan Group, the internationally recognized authority on negotiation excellence.

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