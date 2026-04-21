Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet Expands D.C. Presence with New Attorney

BRP Family Law

Family law firm grows Washington, D.C. team with attorney Madison T. Tse and expanded client representation capabilities.

Expanding our presence in Washington, D.C. allows us to better serve clients with complex family law matters across both jurisdictions.” — Brian K. Pearlstein, Managing Partner

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet, Chartered, a family law firm serving Maryland and Washington, D.C., continues to expand its footprint in the region with the addition of attorney Madison T. Tse and the firm’s growing capability to represent clients in Washington, D.C., family law matters.

The firm now includes five of its eight attorneys actively serving clients in the Washington D.C.region, and all eight of its attorneys actively practicing in Maryland: Brian K. Pearlstein, Edouard J.P. Bouquet, Samantha H. Pollin, Kayleigh M. Anselm, and Madison T. Tse are licensed both in Maryland and Washington D.C. This expansion reflects the firm’s continued investment in meeting the increasing demand for experienced family law representation across Washington, D.C.

Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet focuses exclusively on family law, handling matters including divorce, custody, alimony, property division, and related disputes. The firm has represented clients in Maryland and Washington, D.C. for more than 70 years, building a reputation for handling both straightforward and highly complex family law cases through negotiation and litigation.

Madison T. Tse joined the firm in February 2025 as an associate attorney. She brings prior experience from a boutique family law firm in Rockville, Maryland, where she worked on a range of domestic relations matters. Tse is admitted to practice law in the State of Maryland and is now part of the firm’s continued expansion into Washington, D.C.

A Montgomery County native, Madison earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology with a minor in Psychology from Case Western Reserve University, followed by her Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School. During law school, she was actively involved in the Unemployment Appeals Clinic, where she conducted client interviews and represented claimants in administrative hearings. Her work earned her the Outstanding Senior Advocate Award, along with recognition for extensive pro bono service.

Madison is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Bar Association of Montgomery County, and the Women’s Bar Association. Her background reflects a strong focus on client advocacy and hands-on legal experience, particularly in situations involving individuals navigating challenging personal and financial circumstances.

The firm’s expansion in Washington, D.C., aligns with its longstanding approach to family law: combining strategic negotiation with trial readiness when necessary. Attorneys at Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet are known for developing tailored legal strategies based on each client’s priorities, while maintaining efficiency and clarity throughout the process.

With offices in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., the firm is positioned to serve clients across both jurisdictions. Its attorneys regularly handle matters involving divorce, custody disputes, child support, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and protection from abuse cases.

The addition of Madison T. Tse and the firm’s growing team underscores Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to experienced family law representation in the region. By continuing to add attorneys and broaden its presence in Washington, D.C., the firm aims to meet client demand while maintaining its focused, specialized approach to family law.

For more information about Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet, visit https://brpfamilylaw.com or contact the firm to schedule a confidential case evaluation.

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