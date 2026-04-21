Advanced Window and Glass Repair Expands to Four DMV Locations Serving Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

Locally owned glass specialist expands to four locations with same-day service, 24/7 emergency response, and flat-rate pricing across 20+ communities

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Window and Glass Repair, LLC, a National Glass Association (NGA) certified glass repair and replacement company that has served the DMV region since 1999, today announces the full activation of its four-location service network across Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The company now operates from Woodbridge (headquarters), Burke, Silver Spring, and Arlington, positioning its experienced technicians to reach customers across more than 20 cities and communities with same-day scheduling, 24-hour emergency response, and the kind of specialist expertise that comes from 25 years of hands-on glass work in the region.For homeowners and businesses that need glass repair in Woodbridge, VA and across Northern Virginia, the expansion means shorter response times, more technicians available for same-day dispatch, and dedicated emergency coverage around the clock. The company's Woodbridge headquarters has already earned 66 five-star Google reviews and a 5.0-star aggregate rating, reflecting the consistency that has made Advanced Window and Glass Repair the go-to choice for glass work throughout the DMV since 1999.Unlike national franchise chains that route service calls through corporate call centers and assign jobs to rotating subcontractors, Advanced Window and Glass Repair employs its technicians directly, equips each team with the full inventory of parts and glass types needed for same-visit resolution, and holds every job to the NGA professional standards its certification requires. Customers who need window glass repair services whether for a cracked pane, a failed double-pane seal, a broken window balance, a sliding glass door, or a storefront emergency, receive a free phone estimate, a flat-rate quote with no overtime surcharges, and a technician who arrives prepared to finish the job that day."Growing to four locations is not simply a business decision. It is a commitment to the communities that have trusted us for 25 years. More locations means we can dispatch faster, cover more ground on emergency calls, and ensure that every customer in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. has access to the same quality of service our Woodbridge neighbors have relied on since 1999. We are locally owned, personally accountable, and proud to call the DMV home."Advanced Window and Glass Repair, LLCThe company offers a complete range of residential and commercial glass services across all four locations. Homeowners throughout the DMV rely on Advanced Window and Glass Repair for window glass replacement service in Woodbridge, VA , foggy double-pane window restoration, window balance and spring replacement covering every major system type, sliding glass door repair, shower door and enclosure installation, custom mirrors, glass tabletops, skylight repair, and storm window service. Commercial clients, including property managers, landlords, storefront owners, office managers, and retail operators, depend on the company for plate and tempered storefront glass, commercial door repair, office glass partitions, security film installation, and 24-hour emergency board-up. Customers looking for emergency glass repair near you can reach the company any time of day or night at any of its four locations.SERVICE LOCATIONSAdvanced Window and Glass Repair serves the DMV from four fully staffed locations. Customers may call any location directly or reach the main line at(571) 351-3692 for routing to the nearest available technician.Woodbridge, VA (HQ): 2159 Potomac Club Pkwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Phone: (571) 351-3692. Rating: 5.0 (66 reviews). Google Profile: https://share.google/r2fCseSl9QW5YTEum Burke, VA: 5808 Chase Commons Ct, Burke, VA 22015. Phone: (703) 261-7095. Rating: 4.8 (4 reviews). Google Profile: https://share.google/vlBkUfLGjuBkpROrw Silver Spring, MD: 8855 Garland Ave, Suite 201, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Phone: (301) 960-1343. Rating: 5.0 stars. Google Profile: https://share.google/E0lJj1JtfbrwvzSuO Arlington, VA: 1303 S Taylor St, Suite 22, Arlington, VA 22204. Phone: (202) 660-1439. Rating: 5.0 stars. Google Profile: https://share.google/u1ir96QxjvWZPRJlc SERVICE AREASFrom its four locations, Advanced Window and Glass Repair provides same-day and emergency glass service coverage across more than 20 cities and communities. In Northern Virginia, the company serves Woodbridge, Burke, Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria, McLean, Springfield, Manassas, Reston, Herndon, Tysons Corner, Annandale, Centreville, Chantilly, Lorton, Dale City, Lake Ridge, Dumfries, Gainesville, Stafford, and surrounding areas within Fairfax County, Prince William County, and Loudoun County. In Maryland, coverage extends to Silver Spring, Bethesda, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Germantown, College Park, Chevy Chase, Takoma Park, Hyattsville, and communities throughout Montgomery County and Prince George's County. In Washington, D.C., the company serves residential and commercial clients across all wards and neighborhoods including Georgetown, Capitol Hill, Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Shaw, Foggy Bottom, and Northeast, Southeast, and Northwest D.C. Residents and businesses across this entire footprint can schedule service or request a free estimate by visiting https://advancedwindowglassrepair.com or calling the nearest location directly.About Advanced Window and Glass Repair, LLCAdvanced Window and Glass Repair, LLC is a locally owned, NGA-certified glass repair and replacement company serving the DMV region since 1999. Operating from four locations in Woodbridge, VA, Burke, VA, Silver Spring, MD, and Arlington, VA, the company provides residential and commercial glass services including window repair and replacement, foggy window restoration, window balance and spring service, sliding door repair, shower enclosures, storefront glass, emergency board-up, and custom glass work. All technicians are bonded and insured. Same-day service and 24-hour emergency response are available. Free phone estimates provided with no obligation and no overtime surcharges. For more information, visit https://advancedwindowglassrepair.com Website: https://advancedwindowglassrepair.com

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