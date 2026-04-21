Brennan Enterprises Celebrates 47 Years with Continued Growth, Houston Expansion, and Industry Recognition

Before and after photos of a house Brennan Enterprises installed new windows on. Brennan installation technicians working together to assemble the frame for a large folding door.

Brennan Enterprises celebrates 47 years in business with Houston expansion, expanded product offerings, and industry awards.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brennan Enterprises , a Texas-based home improvement company specializing in residential windows and doors, is celebrating its 47th year in business, marking the milestone with continued growth, expanded operations, and multiple industry recognitions over the past year.Founded in 1979, Brennan Enterprises has built a reputation for serving homeowners across Texas with high-quality products and trusted service. As the company enters its 47th year, it continues to evolve to meet the needs of homeowners in a changing market.Over the past year, Brennan has expanded its operations with the establishment of a dedicated team in Houston , strengthening its ability to serve customers in both the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. The company has also broadened its product offerings for both replacement and new construction projects, allowing it to support a wider range of homeowner needs.In addition to its operational growth, Brennan Enterprises has received several notable recognitions in the past year:—Gold Winner - Window Company, Fort Worth Star-Telegram DFW Favorites (2025)—Silver Winner - Window Company, Dallas Morning News Best in DFW (2025)—Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave, for the 5th consecutive year (2025)—Named to Qualified Remodeler Top 500, a national ranking of leading companies in our industry (2025)—Recognized on the Qualified Remodeler HIP Top 200, highlighting companies that offer specialty services (2025)—Ranked No. 33 among the nation’s top door- and window-only dealers in Door and Window Market Magazine’s Top Dealers list, one of only two Texas-based companies to make the list“These achievements reflect the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us,” said Cameron Brennan, CEO. “We’re proud to continue growing while staying focused on delivering the quality and service that have defined Brennan for nearly five decades.”The milestone comes at a time when many local companies are facing consolidation or closure. Brennan Enterprises remains focused on long-term stability and continued service, emphasizing that success is built through consistency and customer trust.As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to serving Texas homeowners and building on its legacy of quality, growth, and reliability.

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