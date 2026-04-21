Zilis™ Introduces New Pet Product Following Record Quarter of Double-Digit Growth

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zilis ™ LLC, a leader in wellness innovation, proudly announces the launch of its newest product, Vibe for Pets, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into the high-growth animal wellness market. This exciting product launch comes on the heels of a quarter defined by double-digit sales growth, further cementing Zilis’ position as a powerhouse in the wellness industry.With the introduction of Vibe for Pets—developed in collaboration with the company’s esteemed Medical Advisory Board—Zilis continues to set the standard for high-quality, science-backed solutions. This new product launch represents Zilis’ commitment to providing gentle whole-plant wellness support for the pets everyone loves, ensuring that the same rigorous standards applied to human nutrition are extended to the four-legged members of the family.“As a lifelong pet owner myself, I know that our dogs and cats are not just animals—they are cherished members of the family,” states the owner and CEO of Zilis, Angie Thompson. “I have personally seen the need for a product that addresses their unique physiological requirements with the same integrity we bring to our human formulations.” She continues: “this is a very exciting point in Zilis’ history. There is so much momentum happening right now, from groundbreaking product launches like Vibe for Pets to our consistently growing sales. I am proud to lead the brand that families trust for their wellness needs, and I look forward to continuing this upward trajectory as we innovate for a healthier future for all.”Vibe for Pets is engineered with a cutting-edge blend of cannabinoids designed specifically for animal physiology. CBD + CBG + CBC work together in purposeful ratios to support balance and calm. This proprietary formulation provides a multitude of benefits including:• Supports calm and relaxed behavior• Supports overall wellbeing• Helps pets stay comfortable during times of change such as travel or a new environment• Supports normal physiological balance• Supports digestive health and mobilityWith this launch, Zilis is expanding and rounding out its Healthy Pet Support product category. By filling a vital cap in the market for high-quality, whole-plant solutions, Zilis reinforces its reputation as a pioneer in the industry, meeting the evolving needs of modern wellness-conscious consumers and their pets.About ZilisZilis is a wellness company dedicated to developing science-backed products designed to support balance, vitality, and overall well-being. Through its community of independent Ambassadors, Zilis provides individuals with the opportunity to share innovative wellness solutions while building purpose-driven businesses. To learn more, visit www.zilis.com Zilis LLC+1 844-385-8724email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedInInstagramFacebookTikTok

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