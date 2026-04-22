GetOut and the Colorado Rockies Partner to Create Unforgettable Family Experiences

GetOut membership includes access to select home games at Coors Field, bringing fans closer to the action

There’s something unforgettable about attending an MLB game as a family. Our partnership with the Colorado Rockies makes it easier, and more affordable, for more families to be part of that.” — said Kyle Poll, CEO at GetOut.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetOut , a nationwide, family-focused entertainment membership, partners with the Colorado Rockies of Major League Baseball to give members access to family-focused experiences at Coors Field throughout the 2026 season. The partnership aims to make attending Rockies games more accessible and affordable for families.GetOut’s annual membership provides access to more than 67 exciting attractions across Colorado, all available through a streamlined, easy-to-use app. GetOut members receive admission to one select regular-season Rockies game at Coors Field, making it easier to create family memories this summer.Coors Field also features a variety of family-friendly experiences for fans of all ages. Members ages 15 and under receive access to the Rockies Rookies Kids Fan Club, which includes a gear package, opportunities to run the bases, and participation in a youth parade. Families can enjoy popular dining options such as the Glizzilla, a two-foot hot dog, and Pizza Donuts, a unique twist on traditional pizza, as well as opportunities to meet Dinger, the Rockies’ mascot, during games.About GetOutGetOut is a membership-based platform that connects families with thousands of local experiences, activities, and events across their communities. Members receive access to a curated network of partners spanning entertainment, recreation, and family attractions. The platform focuses on reducing the cost and effort of planning outings while helping families discover new activities and spend more time together. Learn more at www.GetOut.com About the Colorado RockiesThe Colorado Rockies are an American professional baseball team based in Denver and a member of Major League Baseball’s National League West Division. The team plays its home games at Coors Field and offers a range of fan experiences designed to engage audiences of all ages.

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