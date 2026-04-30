Dr. Stephanie Molden Named a 2026 Best Doctors of America™ Women’s Choice Award Recipient

Dr. Stephanie Molden

Pioneering Urogynecologist and Cosmetic Gynecology Specialist Also Recognized as a Philadelphia Top Doctor for 12 Consecutive Years

My life’s work has been dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of women, and to be recognized by the very patients I serve is the highest compliment I could ever receive.” — Dr. Stephanie Molden

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Stephanie Molden, a board-certified urogynecologist and cosmetic gynecology specialist based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, was honored with the prestigious Women’s Choice Award as part of the 2026 Best Doctors of America™ recognition program — further cementing her reputation as one of the region’s most distinguished and trusted physicians.The Best Doctors of America™ Women’s Choice Award recognizes healthcare providers who have earned the trust, confidence, and loyalty of women patients — making this recognition among the most meaningful a physician can receive. Honorees are selected based on rigorous research and patient feedback, reflecting an unwavering commitment to excellence in women’s health. Dr. Molden’s inclusion in this esteemed list reflects the exceptional care and outcomes she has consistently delivered to her patients.This honor adds to an already distinguished career. Dr. Molden has been named a Philadelphia Top Doctor for 12 consecutive years — a testament to her peers’ recognition of her clinical expertise, compassionate care, and dedication to her patients in Bucks County and the greater Philadelphia region. Dr. Molden stated “I am deeply honored to receive the Women’s Choice Award. My life’s work has been dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of women, and to be recognized by the very patients I serve is the highest compliment I could ever receive.”A trailblazer in her field, Dr. Molden was the first board-certified urogynecologist in Bucks County — a milestone that brought specialized, advanced pelvic health care to the local community. She also founded and led the robotic surgery program at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, introducing minimally invasive surgical options that transformed patient outcomes in the region.About Dr. Stephanie MoldenDr. Stephanie Molden is a board-certified urogynecologist and cosmetic gynecology specialist practicing in Newtown, Pennsylvania. She was the first board-certified urogynecologist in Bucks County and established the robotic surgery program at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, PA. Dr. Molden has been recognized as a Philadelphia Top Doctor for 15 consecutive years and has now been honored with the 2026 Best Doctors of America™ Women’s Choice Award for her outstanding contributions to women’s health. She is committed to providing compassionate, cutting-edge care to women throughout the Bucks County and greater Philadelphia communities.

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