Centerline Rumble Stripe Projects Scheduled to Begin in Rapid City Region

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Contact:

Josh McBurnett, Senior Construction Technician, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - Beginning Tuesday, April 28, 2026, crews will begin installing centerline rumble stripes and performing crack sealing on multiple highways throughout the Rapid City region. Work will begin on U.S. Highway 12 west of Lemmon and then continue on Highway 12 from Lemmon to the U.S. Highway 73 Thunderhawk Junction.

Additional project locations include:

• U.S. Highway 16A near Custer;

• U.S. Highway 16 west of Custer;

• S.D. Highway 44 east of Farmingdale in Pennington County;

• U.S. Highway 385 southeast of Lead in Lawrence County;

• U.S. Highway 34 west of Union Center to east of White Owl in Meade County;

• U.S. Highway 212 east of Belle Fourche to Newell;

• U.S. Highway 85 south and north of Redig; and

• S.D. Highway 73 from Lemmon to U.S. Highway 20.

When work is in progress, motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled with flaggers and the use of a pilot car.

The contractor anticipates completion these project by Sunday, May 10, 2026. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The prime contractor for this $360,000 project is Surface Preparation Technologies, LLC of New Kingstown, PA. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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