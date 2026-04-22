Re:BC Expands throwing open its doors This Earth Day

Responsible Travel BC now independently operating and welcoming new partners across British Columbia

Announcing our launch during National Tourism Week, on Earth Day, felt like the right moment.” — Kirsten Ovstaas, Re:BC

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism accounts for 7.3% of total global greenhouse gas emissions and the pressure to course-correct is no longer coming from the margins — it's coming from travellers themselves. As of 2024, 83% of travellers worldwide believe sustainable travel is important. Nearly 70% actively seek sustainable options, and 71% say they want to leave destinations better than they found them. The challenge now, isn't to demand its discovery.With Re:BC we’re getting thereRe:BC launched in 2023 as part of Destination BC's Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Programme . Three years and six communities later, the network is ready for its next phase. This Earth Day, during National Tourism Week, Re:BC announces it is now operating as a not-for-profit under the Responsible Travel Society, open to any community, DMO, or accommodation provider in BC.New tiered pricing removes the flat dollar amount entry point that kept smaller communities at bay. Partnerships can now start the conversation around what they need and how Re:BC can fill that gap. Flexible pricing with monthly options are now available through this program. The goal is straightforward: if a community wants to participate, cost shouldn't be what stops them.Re:BC's six founding communities, Revelstoke, Parksville-Qualicum Beach, Kelowna, the Southern Gulf Islands, Prince George, and Sun Peaks, are thrilled with this new exciting structure and are thrilled to remain part of the network as it grows.Built to shareMember communities don't just participate in Re:BC, they actively share what's working. Ideas, earned insights, and the metrics that are actually moving the needle get passed around the network. Re:BC is now building features and campaigns that any BC community can adopt and adapt. When one community figures something out, the rest benefit."Announcing our re-launch during National Tourism Week, on Earth Day, felt like the right moment. This is exactly what responsible tourism should look like, a community-led network, on its own terms, removing barriers so it can be open to anyone ready to be part of it." -- Kirsten Ovstaas, Responsible Travel Society.A new way to find responsible places to stayAlso launching today: the Re:BC Responsible Hotelier Programme. Accommodations that meet Re:BC's three criteria, locally owned, Indigenous owned, or sustainably certified, are listed as certified responsible properties, giving travellers a direct way to find them while planning a trip or already on the road. The programme is currently open to any accommodation across British Columbia.About Re:BC / Responsible Travel SocietyRe:BC is a regenerative tourism network founded in 2023, currently active across six British Columbia communities. Now operating under the Responsible Travel Society (RTS), a federally incorporated NGO, the network is open to any region, community, DMO, or accommodation provider looking to get involved.Media Contact Vanessa Arrate CIPR Communications vanessa@ciprcommunciations.comPartnership Inquiries Kirsten Ovstaas kirsten@tourismo.com

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