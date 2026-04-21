The MOG Project Applauds Hoffmann-LaRoche & Genentech Clinical Trial That May Signal First Approved Therapy for MOGAD

Results point to Enspryng® (Satralizumab) as effective in blocking IL-6 receptor and MOGAD-related inflammation.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MOG Project is thrilled to share its excitement on the positive results Hoffmann La-Roche and Genentech announced today regarding a 44-month randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study on MOGAD. The findings were presented at the scientific meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) being held in Chicago, IL. The goal of the METEROID trial was to confirm the efficacy and safety of Satralizumab in preventing MOGAD relapses, especially for individuals with recurrent episodes of this rare disease.Enspryngreduced the risk of a new relapse by 68% compared to placebo in adults and adolescents with MOGAD. There were no safety signals and the safety profile was consistent with over a decade of use in another neuroimmune disease, NMOSD. Importantly, a key secondary endpoint showed that Ensprynghas the potential to reduce central nervous system inflammation and the use of rescue therapies such as steroids, plasma exchange, or intravenous immunoglobulins. In commenting on the success of the Enspryngtrial, Julia Lefelar, Co-Founding Executive Director and Amy Ednie, Co-Founding President of The MOG Project, the leading global nonprofit health organization wholly dedicated to MOGAD, issued the following statement:“For children and adults with MOGAD and their loved ones, this is an historic day! With no approved MOGAD specific treatments, the announcement by Hoffmann La Roche and Genentech indicates that it is possible to develop safe and effective therapies for MOGAD. The MOGAD global community is greatly encouraged by the positive and significant results of this pioneering clinical trial which has demonstrated that the PHASE III trial met its primary endpoint, i.e., to prevent the onset of MOGAD relapses. We are also extremely encouraged that Enspryngmay reduce inflammation to a point where use of rescue therapies, such as steroids, plasma exchange, and intravenous immunoglobulins, may also be reduced.These results provide hope that this complex neuroimmune disease can be brought under control and that, eventually, a cure can be found for the thousands of children and adults living with MOGAD worldwide.”Enspryngblocks the Interlukin-6 (IL-6) receptor which prevents it from causing inflammation and aims to prevent future attacks or relapses. There are no approved medications for MOGAD, so this announcement today has been long awaited by a global audience of patients with the disease. This same therapy was previously approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other international authorities for Neuromyelitis Optic Spectrum (NMOSD), a different autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. Interlukin-6 is involved in NMOSD.MOGAD, or Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Antibody-Associated Disease, is a rare autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. In MOGAD, the immune system attacks myelin, the protective sheath around nerves in the brain, spinal cord, and eyes, causing inflammation and damage. This may lead to vision loss, muscle weakness, confusion, and paralysis, often presenting as a single attack or multiple relapses, which may cause disability.The disease mimics Multiple Sclerosis (MS) but has distinct diagnostic differences, such as MOG-specific antibodies and specific MRI patterns.

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