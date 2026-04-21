Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against two California-based online kratom retailers for deceptively marketing and selling synthetic kratom products and adulterated products that are up to 96% 7-hydroxymitragynine (“7-OH”). That is nearly fifty times the legal limit allowed under Texas law. This lawsuit is a part of a sweeping initiative by Attorney General Paxton to crack down on the unlawful distribution of adulterated and contaminated kratom products across Texas.

To protect consumers from the dangers of synthetic alkaloids and adulterated kratom products containing dangerous levels of 7-OH, the Texas Legislature enacted the Texas Kratom Consumer Health and Safety Protection Act in 2023. This established strict potency limits and prohibited synthetic additives.

Attorney General Paxton’s investigation revealed that the defendants—Pure Leaf Kratom, LLC and Outcast Distribution, LLC—sold and shipped kratom products to Texans that contained illegally high concentrations of 7-OH. 7-OH is a potent alkaloid more than twenty times stronger than morphine. The two companies also shipped products containing synthetic alkaloids that are expressly prohibited under Texas law. Although the Defendants’ website claims they do not ship synthetic kratom products or products containing more than 2% 7-OH to Texas, the investigation determined those representations are false. Laboratory testing confirmed that multiple products sold and shipped into Texas contained 7-OH levels ranging from 86% to 96% of total alkaloid content, far exceeding the 2% maximum allowed by the Texas Kratom Consumer Health and Safety Protection Act.

“I will not allow California-based companies to illegally ship their potentially deadly substances into Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Synthetic kratom products can be incredibly dangerous, and my office will continue to work to protect Texas consumers from the harms of adulterated kratom products.”

Attorney General Paxton previously sued North Texas-based Kratom retailers operating under the name Smokey’s Paradise in Midlothian, Texas. The Office of the Attorney General secured a Temporary Injunction (“TI”) in that case, successfully stopping the businesses from selling illegal adulterated kratom products.

To read the new lawsuit, click here.