ClairFi Technologies and Trinity Tax Strategies Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Wealth Coordination through AI

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Trinity Tax Strategies and ClairFi Technologies Partnership

Strategic Partnership unifies advanced AI infrastructure with elite tax and estate planning expertise for high-net-worth professionals.

Our partnership with Trinity Tax Strategies transforms wealth management—combining Trinity's elite advisory services with ClairFi's AI to deliver seamless wealth preservation and growth.”
— Sreenivasa Seelam, Founder and CEO of ClairFi Technologies
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClairFi Technologies Inc. ("ClairFi"), a leading wealth coordination platform, and Trinity Tax Strategies LLC ("Trinity"), a boutique high-wealth consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership designed to eliminate "wealth leakage" for high-income professionals and business owners. This collaboration integrates ClairFi’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure with Trinity’s deep expertise in custom tax systems, creating a unified "Private Wealth Office" experience.

Under the terms of the agreement, Trinity Tax Strategies will utilize ClairFi’s proprietary AI platform to deliver a comprehensive suite of services, including tax strategy, wealth management, retirement design, estate planning, and insurance solutions. By leveraging ClairFi’s AI based Tax and wealth systems, Trinity can provide real-time, data-driven insights that historically were only accessible to ultra-high-net-worth family offices.

"The traditional financial industry is fragmented, leaving high earners to bridge the gap between their CPAs, attorneys, and investment advisors," said Sreenivasa Seelam, Founder and CEO of ClairFi Technologies. "Our partnership with Trinity Tax Strategies changes that. By powering Trinity’s elite advisory services with our AI infrastructure, we are providing a single, coordinated command center for wealth preservation and growth".

Trinity Tax Strategies specializes in engineering custom tax systems that protect and compound wealth over decades. Their methodology, which includes the proprietary Tax Arcana Diagnostic™, will now be amplified by ClairFi’s technology to offer faster turnaround times and more granular strategy matching.

"Technology is no longer just a competitive advantage; it’s a prerequisite for elite service," said Ryan Munoz, Founder of Trinity Tax Strategies. "ClairFi’s platform allows us to take our ‘inside-out’ industry knowledge and scale it through a powerful technology layer. This partnership ensures our clients’ wealth and estate choices are aligned by design, not by chance".

The partnership specifically targets individuals and families earning over $300,000 who face complex tax liabilities, such as tech professionals with RSU vesting events or business owners seeking proactive, multi-year strategies.


About ClairFi Technologies Inc.
Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, ClairFi is a comprehensive wealth coordination platform. Designed for high-income professionals, the platform unifies tax strategies, private placements, and licensed advisory services into a single ecosystem to reduce effective tax rates and maximize long-term wealth.

About Trinity Tax Strategies LLC
Trinity Tax Strategies is a boutique tax consulting firm specializing in engineering custom tax systems and aligning assets with tax efficiency for high-wealth individuals, founders, and families. Their mission is to solve the fragmentation found in traditional tax and wealth planning through a unified process of diagnosis, architecture, implementation, and stewardship.

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ClairFi Technologies and Trinity Tax Strategies Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Wealth Coordination through AI

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Richardson, Texas, 7508002
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High-income families have a CPA, a financial advisor, and an attorney — but no system. Each expert manages their own domain, none of them coordinate, and the family pays the price in overpaid taxes, lost investment opportunities, and Stagnated wealth growth. ClairFi Technologies is the provider of the industry's first purpose-built platform that unifies tax strategy, private placements, and coordinated advisory into a single AI-powered system — giving high-income families the integrated wealth infrastructure that was previously available only to those with $100M+ and a dedicated family office. ClairFi is Your Private Wealth Office — the coordinated wealth infrastructure that high-income families deserve, without the $100M price of admission.

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