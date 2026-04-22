ClairFi Technologies and Trinity Tax Strategies Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Wealth Coordination through AI

About

High-income families have a CPA, a financial advisor, and an attorney — but no system. Each expert manages their own domain, none of them coordinate, and the family pays the price in overpaid taxes, lost investment opportunities, and Stagnated wealth growth. ClairFi Technologies is the provider of the industry's first purpose-built platform that unifies tax strategy, private placements, and coordinated advisory into a single AI-powered system — giving high-income families the integrated wealth infrastructure that was previously available only to those with $100M+ and a dedicated family office. ClairFi is Your Private Wealth Office — the coordinated wealth infrastructure that high-income families deserve, without the $100M price of admission.

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