Conservation Visions' new research quantifies food value of wild meat in the United States

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservation Visions announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed article in "People and Nature" that quantifies the scale and economic replacement value of wild meat obtained through state-regulated big game hunting in the United States.

Produced through the Wild Harvest Initiative®, “The magnitude and economic replacement value of wild meat obtained from ‘recreational’ big game hunting in the United States” reports that big game hunting in the United States generates 235.76 kilotonnes of wild meat per year. Based on a 0.17 kg (6 oz) serving size, that total is equivalent to 1.39 billion meals. The study further estimates that replacing this wild meat with an equivalent mass of domestic meat would cost $3.21 billion USD in 2024.

Drawing on state harvest data from five hunting seasons, 2014 to 2019, the paper provides a major new empirical assessment of wild harvest as a food source in the United States. For partners, clients and collaborators working across conservation, sustainable use, food systems and public policy, the findings offer a stronger evidence base for understanding wild harvest not only as a management or cultural issue, but also as a measurable form of food provision.

The publication marks an important milestone for Conservation Visions and the Wild Harvest Initiative®, which was established to assess the modern significance of hunting and angling from economic, social and ecological perspectives. By quantifying the scale and replacement value of wild meat, the paper strengthens the empirical foundation for broader conversations about conservation, sustainable use and the practical benefits people derive from well-managed wildlife resources.

About Conservation Visions

Conservation Visions is a wildlife initiative founded by internationally recognized biologist and conservation advocate, Shane Mahoney. It is dedicated to a world where conservation matters; where biodiversity is safeguarded, including the diversity of human cultural experience; where conservation and citizenship are viewed as inseparable; where a global responsibility to nature is recognized; where the sustainable use of natural resources is safeguarded through knowledge; and where governments make sound decisions concerning conservation and biodiversity, based on scientific and traditional wisdom. To learn more about Conservation Visions and the Wild Harvest Initiative®, please visit www.conservationvisions.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.