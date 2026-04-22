ELMNT IR Launches to Expand Access to Minimally Invasive Care and Redefine the Referral Experience

ELMNT Interventional Radiology (ELMNT IR) logo.

Southern California debut marks the first of several planned standalone outpatient IR centers designed to provide enhanced access to advanced procedures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELMNT IR today announced its official launch as a new outpatient interventional radiology (IR) services company designed to expand access to minimally invasive treatments while strengthening the connection between patients and their referring physicians.Interventional radiology is rapidly reshaping how a wide range of conditions can be treated—offering effective alternatives to surgery with less pain, lower risk, and faster recovery. Yet despite its clinical advantages, these procedures have historically been tied to large hospital systems, limiting access, creating friction in referrals, and adding unnecessary complexity for both patients and physicians.ELMNT IR was created to change that.“Minimally invasive treatments are no longer a niche alternative—they are increasingly the most appropriate option for many patients,” said Dr. Gabriel Lipshutz, co-founder of ELMNT IR. “But too often, patients never hear about them or face unnecessary barriers to access. By bringing these capabilities into the community, we can make care more accessible, more convenient, and better aligned with how patients actually want to be treated.”ELMNT IR is built around a simple principle: the referring physician should remain the central decision-maker and coordinator of care. Rather than disrupting that relationship, ELMNT is designed to extend it—providing specialized capabilities while maintaining full transparency throughout the patient journey.“For physicians, the goal is to do what’s best for the patient without losing continuity or visibility,” said Dr. Jonathan Steinberger, co-founder of ELMNT IR. “Our role is to provide the appropriate minimally invasive option while keeping the referring physician fully informed and involved at every step. That level of transparency isn’t an add-on—it’s foundational.”At launch, ELMNT IR will focus on high-impact conditions where minimally invasive therapies can meaningfully improve outcomes, including benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), uterine fibroids, knee osteoarthritis, and select oncologic interventions.The company is beginning in Southern California and is actively developing relationships with hospitals and physician groups to create seamless referral pathways. This approach is designed to reduce friction, accelerate access to care, and ensure a more coordinated experience for both patients and providers as additional locations are developed.“ELMNT is being built to extend far beyond its initial sites,” said Steven Yecies, Executive Chair of ELMNT IR. “Our goal is to create a new standard for how minimally invasive care is delivered—one that brings these capabilities into the community, integrates seamlessly with referring physicians, and ultimately defines how minimally invasive care is delivered at scale. This first centers are an important step, but it’s just the beginning.”“Healthcare is moving toward less invasive, more patient-friendly treatment models—but the delivery system hasn’t kept pace,” added Dr. Steinberger. “We’re building toward a model that brings these capabilities closer to patients while making it easier for physicians to access them without disruption.”In addition to clinical care, ELMNT IR is committed to improving how treatment decisions are made by providing clear, accessible information about all appropriate options—including when interventional radiology may not be the right choice.“Patients deserve to understand their full range of options, and physicians deserve partners who respect their role in guiding those decisions,” said Dr. Lipshutz. “That’s what ELMNT is built to deliver.”About ELMNT IRELMNT IR is an interventional radiology organization focused on expanding access to minimally invasive treatments through physician collaboration, patient education, and operational excellence. By bringing advanced procedures into community-based settings and maintaining transparency with referring physicians, ELMNT is building a more accessible and coordinated model of care.

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