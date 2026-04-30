From Shop Floor to AI: Jose Davila Leads Dabrico’s Next Chapter in Pharmaceutical Visual Inspection

Jose Davila providing a live demonstration of the DAI-50 DAI-50, the first unsupervised ML-based automated visual inspection machine in Pharma Camera and lighting system inside the DAI-50

Second-generation leader carries forward a 46-year legacy—transforming hands-on machine building into AI-powered visual inspection with the DAI-50

Now we’re working with touchscreens, PLCs—and most recently, AI. It’s been a constant progression of improving the technology and what the machines can do.” — Jose Davila

BOURBONNAIS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dabrico, a long-standing innovator in pharmaceutical visual inspection equipment, is entering a new era of leadership and technology. Jose Davila, who quite literally grew up inside the company his father founded, is stepping into a leading role alongside his brother, Efrain Davila Jr., as the company continues its evolution into AI-based visual inspection.

For Davila, this transition has been decades in the making. “I grew up with this company,” Davila said. “My father started it the year I was born. I remember coming into the shop as a kid, working in the machine shop on weekends, building things by hand. It’s always been part of my life.” That early exposure laid the foundation for a career defined by continuous learning and technical ownership. After joining Dabrico full-time following college, Davila began in IT before moving into machine controls, eventually leading the company’s electrical design function.

Over the years, he has played a central role in modernizing Dabrico’s product offerings. “When I started, the machines we built used push buttons and relay logic,” Davila said. “Now we’re working with touchscreens, PLCs—and most recently, AI. It’s been a constant progression of improving the technology and what the machines can do.”

That progression is now culminating in the company’s latest platform: the DAI-50, an AI-powered visual inspection system developed in collaboration with Boon Logic and its AVIS platform. The DAI-50 represents a fundamental shift in how pharmaceutical inspection is performed, moving away from rigid, rule-based systems toward flexible, AI-driven anomaly detection. For Davila, the transition to AI is a natural extension of the company’s original philosophy. “We’re not trying to reinvent everything,” he said. “We’re trying to make the process better: simpler for operators, more flexible for customers, and more reliable overall.”

That mindset has defined Dabrico since its founding: practical engineering, close collaboration with customers, and a willingness to take on complex challenges others avoid. From custom syringe filling systems to hybrid inspection machines capable of handling both vials and syringes, the company has built a reputation for solving problems that don’t fit standard solutions. Today, that same approach is being applied to one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: scalable, consistent visual inspection. Models that previously required months to train can now be completed in minutes with the DAI-50, delivering enhanced product quality and improved patient safety for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

As Dabrico looks ahead, the leadership transition reflects both continuity and change. The next generation is not replacing the foundation; it is building on it. “We’ve grown from a small family business into something much more structured,” Davila said. “But at the core, it’s still the same mindset, solve problems, build reliable machines, and keep improving.”

With more than four decades of innovation and hundreds of machines deployed globally, Dabrico is positioning itself for its next phase, where mechanical engineering, software, and AI converge.

AI-Based Pharmaceutical Visual Inspection

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