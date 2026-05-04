Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes Multi‑Million Dollar Producer Jeanine Damaré

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Expanding regional presence with an accomplished agent whose expertise aligns with the brand’s continued growth.

Jeanine embodies the level of service, professionalism, and client care that defines our brand.” — Kyle Tallo

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce that Jeanine Damaré, a highly respected Realtorwith more than 16 years of experience, has joined the firm. Known for her outstanding reputation, superior client service, and strong production record, Jeanine’s arrival underscores the brokerage’s continued momentum and expanding presence across Louisiana and Mississippi.Jeanine has built a career defined by professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to delivering a seamless real estate experience. As a multi‑million dollar producer who thrives in fast‑paced environments, she is recognized for protecting her clients’ interests while providing the peace of mind that comes from clear communication and expert guidance.Her addition comes at a milestone moment for Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty. The brokerage has celebrated a standout first quarter marked by agent growth across the New Orleans metropolitan area, recognition through recent industry awards, and celebrating the grand opening of the Gulfport, MS office.Jeanine’s alignment with Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty further strengthens the brokerage’s mission to deliver elevated service at every price point while expanding its presence in key markets throughout the Gulf South.For buyers, sellers, and those relocating or investing, Jeanine Damaré is ready to provide the trusted guidance, market insight, and concierge‑level experience that Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is known for.

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