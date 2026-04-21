US FUSION & Specialty Construction Completes HDPE Spool Fabrication for Facility in Louisiana

Completed Spool Fabrication for a Major Facility in Louisiana Spool Fabrication HDPE spool assemblies HDPE spool assemblies fabricated, QC-checked & loaded

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baton Rouge-based specialty contractor fabricated and delivered 384 custom HDPE piping spools, with 1,555 fusions and 56 shipments, finishing well ahead of schedule on one of the Gulf Coast’s most significant projects.

US FUSION & Specialty Construction, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based specialty contractor, has completed a major spool fabrication and delivery scope for a large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Cameron, Louisiana. Beginning work in late December 2025, the company manufactured 384 custom HDPE piping spools, completing more than 90 percent of the scope by Feb. 19, 2026, and finishing the project well ahead of schedule. The engagement represents one of the most technically demanding HDPE spool fabrication packages delivered by a Gulf South specialty contractor in recent years.

All spool fabrication was performed at the US FUSION & Specialty Construction production facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Completed assemblies were transported across 56 shipments to the project site in Cameron, Louisiana, with interim storage coordinated in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area.

The CP2 spool fabrication scope for the major end user required US FUSION & Specialty Construction to mobilize at peak capacity, running more than six fusion machines simultaneously to meet aggressive project milestones. The scope included:

-384 HDPE spool assemblies fabricated, QC-checked, loaded, and shipped to the project site

-1,555 total fusions performed across the fabrication run

-More than six fusion machines operating concurrently at peak production

-56 shipments delivered to Cameron, LA, and the Lake Charles, LA staging area

-Substantial completion of over 90% achieved by Feb. 19, 2026, well ahead of schedule

-Remaining balance of completion in March was contingent on engineered drawings provided by the client

-All spools passed both US FUSION & Specialty Construction’s internal QC process and third-party QC inspection coordinated through Worley

-All shipping logistics managed in-house by US FUSION & Specialty Construction

Each spool was fabricated off-site to precise project specifications, capped for protection during transit, and delivered ready for immediate field installation. The prefabrication approach allowed field crews to reduce on-site hot work, shorten construction timelines, and maintain higher installation quality standards than traditional field-fit methods.

“Delivering 384 spools with 1,555 fusions, across 56 shipments, while running six machines at peak capacity, and finishing well ahead of schedule, is a testament to what this team is capable of. Every spool that left our Baton Rouge facility passed both our internal QC and Worley’s third-party inspection. That level of quality and speed is exactly what enterprise clients in the LNG sector require, and it’s what US FUSION & Specialty Construction delivers.” – TRAVIS BLAIR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

About US FUSION & Specialty Construction

US FUSION & Specialty Construction is a Louisiana-based specialty contractor with 35 years of experience delivering turnkey solutions for HDPE piping systems, geosynthetic containment, and erosion control across the energy, manufacturing, municipal, and government sectors. Operating from its Baton Rouge headquarters, the company maintains complete in-house capabilities from off-site fabrication through 24/7 emergency field service, with an industry-recognized safety record. US FUSION & Specialty Construction serves enterprise clients requiring expert plastic fusion, complex containment systems, and rigorous quality documentation on projects throughout the Gulf South and beyond.

Website: [www.usfusion.com]

About US RUBBER & Specialty Applications

As an established industrial rubber lining contractor, US RUBBER & Specialty Applications provides turnkey rubber tank lining services designed to extend equipment life and reduce maintenance costs. Procurement and installation services feature high-quality materials and best-in-class workmanship. US RUBBER & Specialty Applications understands the critical role rubber lining plays in enhancing the performance of pipes, fittings, storage tanks, and clarifiers in demanding environments.

Working with a trusted industrial rubber lining contractor ensures assets are protected from abrasion, chemical attack, and high temperatures. US RUBBER & Specialty Applications regularly performs rubber lining services that Louisiana industrial facilities depend on to maintain operational efficiency — with quality, safety, and longevity guaranteed.

Website: [www.usrubber.com]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.