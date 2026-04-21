Ellsworth Adhesives to Highlight Vantablack® 310 at Space Tech Expo 2026

Ellsworth will feature Vantablack® alongside adhesive systems, ablatives, edge fill materials, custom thermal pads, and other advanced aerospace solutions.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellsworth Adhesives is headed to Space Tech Expo 2026 to showcase a range of trusted materials and processes designed to help engineers improve performance, reliability, and control in demanding aerospace applications. The free exhibition takes place June 3-4 at the Anaheim Convention Center.Aerospace professionals can visit The Adhesive Experts™ at Booth #337 to explore materials up close and get practical guidance on evaluating and incorporating them into their processes. With defense-ready ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B certified distribution processes , more than 200 experts worldwide, and extensive experience across MIL-SPEC, ASTM, and outgassing standards, Ellsworth supports customers through some of the industry’s most demanding challenges.At the booth, Ellsworth’s team of experts, known as The Glue Doctors, will be available alongside leading supplier partners to discuss:• Dow ablatives and thermal management silicones• Dymax UV cure adhesives and equipment• Henkel LOCTITEBONDERITEsamples and edge fill solutions• Custom converted thermal pads, specialty tapes, and moreVantablack310, the latest development from Surrey NanoSystems, is a highly anticipated part of the show set to be featured among solutions from several of the leading chemical manufacturers. The ultra-black coating delivers extreme stray light suppression and other properties in a space-ready, handleable, spray-applied format. Attendees can also stop by to discuss application challenges tied to thermal management, environmental resistance in electronics, honeycomb edge fill, ablatives, surface preparation, and custom converted flat, flexible materials.Stop by Booth #337 to discuss application requirements, compare materials, and get lab-to-line support. Learn more about what Ellsworth Adhesives is bringing to the show and register for free at ellsworth.com About Ellsworth AdhesivesEllsworth Adhesives, known as The Adhesive Experts™, brings together over 50 years of experience and 1,300+ employees across 20+ countries to help engineers connect the chemistry, materials, and processes required to solve today's toughest design and assembly challenges. As a family-owned company, we are committed to quality, integrity, and building partnerships that enable innovation.

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