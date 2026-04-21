CHITA Partners with Plant with Purpose to Support Sustainable Living

CHITA Living is proud to announce its partnership with Plant with Purpose, a tree-planting organization, to support a greener planet.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA Living, a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainable craftsmanship, is proud to announce its partnership with Plant with Purpose , a tree-planting organization, to support a greener planet. From April 20-26, every order that includes an FSC-certified product will help plant a tree as a part of CHITA Living’s overall mission to promote sustainable living.By choosing FSC-certified designs, CHITA Living customers can directly support responsible forestry and global reforestation. “Plant a Tree with CHITA” reinforces the brand’s commitment to environmental stewardship while giving customers a tangible way to contribute to a greener planet.“As we celebrate Earth Day, CHITA is proud to highlight our deep commitment to environmental safekeeping through our sustainable furniture collections," said Steve, CEO of CHITA. "Our FSC-certified recliners and motion sofas reflect our belief that style and responsibility can go hand in hand. This Earth Day, we invite everyone to embrace the beauty of our planet with furniture that enhances their living spaces while respecting our environment.”Chita Living offers furniture that combines high-quality craftsmanship with eco-friendly materials. All fabric and leather used in CHITA Living products are OEKO-TEXcertified, ensuring they are free from harmful substances and safe for both consumers and the environment. Additionally, the foam used in their furniture is CertiPUR-UScertified, meaning it is made without ozone-depleting chemicals, heavy metals or formaldehyde and is low-VOC, enhancing indoor air quality while ensuring comfort and durability.“Plant a Tree with CHITA” is another way the brand is showing its dedication to sustainable living. Customers looking to participate must select one FSC-certified item and, after purchase, will be notified via email that a tree will be planted for their order, along with an official Tree Certificate.Featured FSCProductsTracee Power Swivel Nursery Glider Recliner ( https://bit.ly/41Ffm2c ): Designed for everyday comfort, especially for new parents. This recliner combines smooth swivel and gliding motion with a supportive design, features FSC-certified wood frames and a GreenGuard Gold Certification. This certification ensures that the product meets stringent chemical emissions limits, contributing to healthier indoor environments by reducing airborne pollutants and the risk of chemical exposure.Jonathan Modern Cozy Chenille 4-seat Modular Sofa with Hidden Storage ( https://bit.ly/4tjj0v1 ): This sofa is built for real living—spacious, flexible, and easy to adapt as needs change. Made with an FSC-certified wood frame and OEKO-TEX-certified fabrics, making it safe for both families and the environment.Wren Modern Swivel Accent Chair ( https://bit.ly/45lmWS0 ): A versatile accent piece that works across living rooms, bedrooms, or reading corners, Wren focuses on quiet comfort and clean design. Inside, CertiPUR-US certified foam provides supportive cushioning without unnecessary chemicals, making it a simple, reliable addition to everyday spaces.“We’re not trying to reinvent sustainability,” the CHITA team added. “We just want to make it easier to choose better materials without overthinking it—and without giving up comfort or style.”Customers who purchase any FSC-certified product during the campaign will receive a follow-up email confirming that a tree has been planted on their behalf, along with a Tree Certificate.For more information about CHITA’s Earth Day Campaign, visit here About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals; they're the standard for modern living.

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