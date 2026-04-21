Magical New Children's Book JOYKIDS Brings Hope and Friendship to Children in Need

JOYKIDS: A Magical Story of Hope and Friendship by Mare Jones

Mare Jones’ Heartwarming Illustrated Tale Sends Eleven Special Beings from Planet JOY to Comfort Young Hearts Facing Fear, Loneliness, and Hardship

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Far beyond the clouds, beyond the stars, and even beyond the dreams of most Earth children lies a glowing, glittering planet called JOY, home to eleven magical JOYKIDS. In this enchanting children’s book, written and illustrated by Mare Jones, the JOYKIDS answer the universe’s whispers and journey to Earth in a ship made of stardust, memory, and laughter.They scatter like seeds of light across the world, each drawn to a child who needs them most: Cali the rainbow cat curls up and purrs calm into a frightened boy hiding under a school table; Boris the wise dog offers flowers and gentle stories to a child sitting alone in war rubble; Coco brings warm memories of nourishment to an empty kitchen; Zion’s drumbeat awakens resilience in a silent boy; and Sparkle rolls and plays until cold, scared siblings feel warmth and laughter again.From hospital beds and lonely playgrounds to dusty shelters and dark basements, the JOYKIDS share their unique gifts: peace, courage, music, magic tricks, and pure love, reminding every child they are seen, cared for, and never alone. Even after the JOYKIDS return home, the joy they plant stays in the heart, making the world a little softer, a little lighter, and full of possibility once more.Dedicated to every child who feels forgotten or frightened, JOYKIDS is a timeless story of hope and friendship that shines with color, music, laughter, and magic.Key Highlights:• Eleven unique, lovable JOYKIDS characters, each with special magical gifts and delightful animal companions such as Cali the rainbow cat, Boris the wise dog, Sparkle the playful pup, and the musical twins Frederico and Frederica• Gentle, uplifting stories that address real-world challenges like war, hunger, illness, displacement, and loneliness with warmth, empathy, and hope• Vibrant, shimmering illustrations that bring the glowing planet JOY and its colorful adventures to life• Powerful, reassuring message that joy can grow even in broken places and that every child is loved and never alone• Perfect for ages 4–10, families, teachers, counselors, and anyone seeking stories that heal hearts and spark conversations about kindness and resilienceAbout the Author:Mare Jones is the author and illustrator of JOYKIDS. With a deep love for children and a belief in the healing power of stories, she created this magical world to wrap every young reader in comfort, courage, and the knowledge that hope and friendship are always within reach.

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