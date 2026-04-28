Hatfield.ai Introduces Unified AI Platform to Simplify Vendor Risk Management for Financial Institutions

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AI-driven solution integrates procurement, third party risk management, and contract workflows to reduce complexity and improve regulatory alignment

Hatfield.ai fundamentally simplifies and brings together risk, procurement, and contract workflows into a single platform that reduces cost, eliminates redundancy, with greater speed and confidence.” — Frank Wadsworth, Founder and CEO, Hatfield.ai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatfield.ai today announced the launch of its AI-powered third-party risk management (TPRM) platform, designed to help financial institutions simplify vendor risk processes, reduce operational complexity, and strengthen regulatory alignment across the full procure-to-contract lifecycle.The global third-party risk management market continues to expand rapidly, driven by increasing regulatory expectations and the growing complexity of third-party ecosystems. As a result, financial institutions face mounting pressure to modernize how they assess, monitor, and manage vendor risk.Many organizations continue to rely on fragmented systems, manual workflows, and legacy platforms that are costly to maintain and difficult to scale—while smaller and mid-sized institutions often face the same regulatory demands but rely heavily on manual processes and limited resources to manage them.Hatfield.ai addresses these challenges by delivering a unified, AI-driven platform that integrates third-party risk management, procurement workflows, and contract lifecycle management into a single, intelligent system. By eliminating redundant processes and embedding automation across the lifecycle, the platform enables faster onboarding, improved risk visibility, and more efficient decision-making.“Financial institutions are being asked to manage increasingly complex third-party ecosystems with tools that were never designed for today’s regulatory and operational demands,” said Frank Wadsworth, Founder and CEO of Hatfield.ai. “Hatfield.ai was built to fundamentally simplify that model—bringing together risk, procurement, and contract workflows into a single platform that reduces cost, eliminates redundancy, and enables organizations to operate with greater speed and confidence.”Unlike traditional solutions that require multiple systems and extensive integration, Hatfield.ai is designed for rapid deployment and seamless interoperability with existing enterprise environments, including ERP and contract management systems. The platform can be implemented quickly and operate alongside legacy infrastructure, enabling organizations to transition without disruption while reducing long-term technology burden.At its core, Hatfield.ai leverages advanced artificial intelligence to automate and enhance key aspects of third-party risk management. This includes intelligent evaluation of risk assessments—improving processing efficiency by up to 70%—continuous monitoring of third-party risk signals, and dynamic alignment with evolving regulatory requirements. These capabilities enable organizations to move from manual, reactive processes to a more proactive and intelligence-driven operating model.“From an operator’s perspective, one of the biggest challenges organizations face is the complexity and cost associated with maintaining and evolving existing risk platforms,” said Kevin Kobs, Advisor to Hatfield.ai and Technology & Operations Executive. “What stands out about Hatfield.ai is its ability to streamline that environment—reducing friction, improving efficiency, and offering a practical path forward without adding another layer of technology.”Hatfield.ai’s approach reflects a broader shift in the market toward integrated, AI-enabled platforms that can deliver enterprise-grade capabilities without the overhead and rigidity of legacy systems. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and eliminating duplication at the source, the platform is designed to help financial institutions improve operational resilience while maintaining regulatory confidence.“AI is reshaping how organizations think about risk, compliance, and operational decision-making,” said Hsing-Hsing Li, Advisor to Hatfield.ai and Chief Operating Officer at Aceler8.ai. “Hatfield.ai represents a new generation of platforms that combine automation, data intelligence, and practical usability—enabling institutions to scale their risk programs more effectively while keeping pace with a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.”Hatfield.ai is currently engaging with early adopters and strategic partners as it enters the next phase of commercialization. Visit www.hatfield.ai About Hatfield.aiHatfield.ai is an AI-powered procure-to-contract intelligence platform purpose-built for financial institutions. The platform integrates third-party risk management, procurement, and contract lifecycle management into a single, unified solution, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, reduce complexity, and align with evolving regulatory requirements. Hatfield.ai is designed to deliver faster, more intelligent risk decisioning while improving operational efficiency and scalability across the enterprise.

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