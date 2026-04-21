Tango Charities and Globe Life Team Up to Break a Guinness World Record to Pack 20,000 Meals for North Texas Families

Record Attempt Set for June 13, 2026, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tango Charities , in partnership with title sponsor Globe Life , is ready to reclaim the Guinness World Record for the Longest Line of Sandwiches. On Saturday, June 13, 2026, volunteers will unite at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, to pack 20,000 meals. Every meal will be delivered directly to North Texas families facing food insecurity the same day through local non-profit partners.In 2022, Tango Charities set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Line of Sandwiches with 10,852 sandwiches. In 2025, a group in Australia took the title, proving that the fight against hunger knows no borders. Now, North Texas is ready to answer."We love that this record is being chased by people who also want to feed their communities," said Nick Marino Jr., Chief Hunger Officer of Tango Charities. "That's exactly the point. But on June 13, we're bringing it home and putting 20,000 meals on the tables of our neighbors who need them most.”The event arrives at a critical time. Summer can be the hardest season for families facing food insecurity. When the school year ends, millions of children lose access to the meals they count on every day. One in five Texas children experiences hunger, and 62% of families report struggling to keep their kids fed during summer break. The June 13 Guinness World Record event aims to put meals directly into the hands of those families before summer takes hold."What Tango Charities has built is remarkable, and we're honored to help fuel what comes next," said Jennifer Haworth, Chief Marketing Officer at Globe Life. "June 13 isn't just about reclaiming a world record; it's about something much bigger. Globe Life is proud to be part of this mission as it grows from feeding cities to feeding the country."The free, all-ages event brings together families, students, corporate teams, and community members for a high-energy, hands-on day of service. It also marks the beginning of the bigger Feed the Country initiative, launching in September 2026, which aims to expand this community-driven hunger-fighting model nationwide.Event details:Globe Life Field734 Stadium DrArlington, TX 76011June 13, 2026• 8:00 AM, Doors Open• 9:00 AM, Announcements and Instructions• 9:20 AM, Guinness World Record Attempt Begins• 10:30 AM, Guinness World Record Attempt Concludes• 11:00 AM, Guinness Announcement and Live Music at Troy's in Texas Live• Free Parking Lot B(off Randol Mill, next to Texas Live)• Registration is required for all attendees 18+ at TangoCharities.org/Guinness (no entry without registration)• All attendees will be required to sign a waiver upon arrival. Participants under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.ABOUT TANGO CHARITIESTango Charities is one of North Texas's most recognized hunger-fighting nonprofits. Through its signature initiative, Feed The City, the organization has mobilized 125,000 volunteers across more than 2,200 events to pack and deliver 8.7 million meals directly to families in need.With a perfect record of four Guinness World Record titles, Tango Charities has turned record-breaking into a rallying cry for community action, and has featured Grammy Award winners Dan + Shay, NFL Hall of Famers, Dallas Cowboys players, and was spotlighted on E!'s The Bradshaw Bunch:• Most People Making Sandwiches in One Hour — 2014: 1,387 people• Most People Making Sandwiches in One Hour — 2016: 2,567 people (broke own record)• Most Sandwiches Made in One Hour — 2019: 57,662 sandwiches• Longest Line of Sandwiches — 2022: 10,852 sandwiches

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