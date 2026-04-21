Crescent City Auction Gallery will hold a two-day Important Estates Auction, May 7 & 8, online and live in New Orleans

Unique and unusual Wicked Coffee Table by Dale Mathis (American, b. 1972), with a riveted molded stepped top and motorized mechanical clockwork gears. Estimate: $4,000-$8,000 It is an eclectic auction, with items that include a taxidermied brown bear and mountain lion (shown), each mounted on realistic bases, estimated at $1,500-$2,500 each. 1986 Land Rover Defender Custom vehicle featuring a black exterior with black interior and a replacement Corvette engine with automatic transmission. Estimate: $60,000-$90,000 Large iron Megatron Transformer figure, impressive at 100 inches in height, designed and built by Kalifano using an assemblage of recycled auto parts. Estimate: $4,000-$8,000 Robert E. Lee will make multiple appearances in the sale. This oil on canvas Portrait of Robert E. Lee, done in 1898 by Nicola Marschall (Ala., 1829-1917), is estimated to hit $4,000-$6,000.

Items include a 1986 Land Rover Defender Custom automobile, a bronze bust of Robert E. Lee and a large iron Megatron Transformer figure designed by Kalifano.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 1986 Land Rover Defender Custom automobile , a patinated bronze bust of Robert E. Lee after Henry Merwin Shrady (American, 1871-1922), and a large iron Megatron Transformer figure designed by Kalifano are a few of the expected top lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Estates Auction slated for Thursday and Friday, May 7th- 8th.The auction, starting at 10am Central time both days, will be held online and live in the New Orleans gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue. Offered will be a wide range of French, English and American furniture; original paintings, watercolors, photographs, and drawings; sculptures of various sizes and ages; prints and etchings; Middle Eastern and Oriental carpets; and decorative art items. Estates range from local antiquarians to famed New Orleans hotelier and property developer, Joe Jaeger, Jr. estate items.The 1986 Land Rover Defender Custom vehicle is the overall expected top lot of the two days, with a pre-sale estimate of $60,000-$90,000. It features a black exterior with black interior and corbeau seats, and a replacement Corvette engine with automatic transmission. Also, a 2021 Vanderhall Venice Blackjack roadster, outfitted as a Batman edition, with a black exterior and black interior, having just 1,769 miles on the odometer, should speed off for $8,000-$12,000.The iron Megatron Transformer figure, impressive at 100 inches in height, was designed and built by Kalifano in this century, using an assemblage of recycled auto parts. The Kalifano family specializes in creating one-of-a-kind works of art from crystals, gemstones and recycled metal, often from cars. The Megatron, from the Joe Jaeger, Jr. estate, should sell for $4,000-$8,000.The patinated bronze bust after Henry Mervin Shrady, titled Robert E. Lee, is expected to hit $4,000-$8,000. Shrady was an acclaimed American sculptor, best known for the Ulysses S. Grant Memorial on the west front of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Also, an oil on canvas by James Michalopoulos (New Orleans, b. 1951), titled Yellow Charmer (2007) has an estimate of $5,000-$7,000. Michalopoulos is best known for his colorful interpretations of New Orleans.Robert E. Lee will make multiple appearances in the auction. An oil on canvas Portrait of Robert E. Lee, rendered in 1898 by Nicola Marschall (Ala., 1829-1917), is estimated to reach $4,000-$6,000; while a pair of patinated bronze busts by Frederick Volck (German/Md., 1833-1891), titled Ulysses S. Grant, Richmond, VA, 1869 (18 ½ inches tall) and Robert E. Lee, Richmond, VA, 1863 (18 inches in height), will be offered as separate lots, each with an estimate of $1,000-$2,000.An oil on linen mounted on board by Emil Miller/Muller (German, N.Y., b. 1819), titled Folk Portrait of Sisters in the Garden with Their Pets (N.Y., 1952) is expected to change hands for $1,000-$2,000. Also, a 19th century oil on canvas after Palamedes Palamedsz the Elder (Dutch, 1607-1638), titled Cavalry Battle (1626-1628) should find a new home for $3,000-$5,000.It is an eclectic auction, with items ranging from fine jewelry, to include a white gold diamond engagement ring, a blue topaz and diamond ring and pendant, rose gold tanzanite, a star sapphire and diamond ring and more; to World War II militaria and some contemporary weapons; to a taxidermied brown bear and mountain lion, each mounted on realistic bases, estimated at $1,500-$2,500 each; to a 1997 Rowe AMI Bubbler CD jukebox that’s expected to bring $1,000-$2,000.The furniture category will be highlighted by a unique and unusual Wicked Coffee Table by Dale Mathis (American, b. 1972), one where the riveted molded stepped top surrounds a glass top revealing motorized mechanical clockwork gears jeweled with fifteen Swarovski crystals, all on studded cabriole legs, with a monogramed "DM" cypher. It should ring up $4,000-$8,000.Staying in the category, a mid-19th century American carved rosewood half tester bed has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000; a rare, early 19th century Louisiana Ursuline convent walnut refectory buffet a deux corps should make $1,500-$2,000; a mid-19th century pair of American Gothic walnut double door bookcases should garner $2,000-$3,000; and a French Louis XV-style marble-top ormolu mounted parquetry bombe commode should coast to $1,000-$2,000.Artwork by local artists will feature an oil on canvas painting by the aforementioned James Michalopoulous, titled French Quarter, New Orleans Scene (1993) (estimate: $4,500-$6,500); two 20th century Heart Paintings by George Bauer Dunbar (La., 1927-2024), each gold leaf and red clay on wood (both estimate: $2,000-$4,000); and an oil painting by David Harouni (Iranian, New Orleans, b. 1962), titled Black and White Faces (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).Statues and bronzes will be highlighted by a large pair of classical marble statues of maidens, both 71 inches tall, being sold individually, both with a $2,000-$4,000 estimate; a patinated bronze statue after Auguste Rene Francois Rodin (French, 1840-1917) of Rodin’s classic The Thinker, expected to command $2,000-$4,000; and a pair of patinated bronzes by Michael Ghaui (Tanzanian, b. 1950), Water Buffalo and Warthog (each estimated at $1,500-$2,500).Additional artwork will showcase a Pair of Portraits, John Anderson, Baron Ballie of Greencock (1726-1796) and his Wife Helen Hill by Charles Whillingdale (Scottish, 18th century), both oil on canvas and being sold as single lots, each estimated at $1,500-$2,500.Other artists in the sale will include Diego Dayer, Niek van der Plas, Bill Mack, George Rodrigue, Peter Max, Thierry Guetta “Mr. Brainwash”, Alexander J. Drysdale, Hilda Neily, William Cotton Faed, Mose Tolliver, James Muir, Robert Refvern, Amelie Casini and others.Internet bidding will be provided by www.CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com (and the Crescent City app), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. In-gallery previews will begin on Wednesday, April 29th, through Wednesday, May 6th, from 10am to 5pm Central Time, excluding Saturday and Sunday. No appointment is needed.Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for in-house bidding. A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important May Estates Auction slated for May 7th and 8th, online and live in the New Orleans gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

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