That's A Write-Off Tracks Over $10 Million in Charitable Donations in First Tax Season

That's A Write-Off

That's A Write-Off surpasses 6,000 users and $10M in tracked charitable contributions in its debut tax season.

We set out to give donors a reliable place to track their giving. Crossing $10 million in less than a year tells us people needed this, and that we delivered something worth using.” — Jacob Fitzpatrick, App Architect & Developer

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- That's A Write-Off, a web-based charitable donation tracking application, has closed its first full tax season with more than $10.3 million in charitable contributions logged by users across the United States. The platform, which launched in November 2025, recorded 22,278 individual donations from 6,073 registered users.The platform was built to address a gap left by the discontinuation of ItsDeductible, a donation valuation tool that had been integrated into TurboTax for over a decade. That's A Write-Off provides individuals with a standalone alternative for organizing and documenting their charitable giving year-round, independent of any tax preparation software. Users can track six distinct donation types: monetary contributions, donated goods, charitable mileage, stock transfers, vehicle donations, and high-value asset donations, and export formatted records for use during tax filing."We set out to give donors a reliable place to track their giving. Crossing $10 million in less than a year tells us people needed this, and that we delivered something worth using."— Jacob Fitzpatrick, Architect & Developer of TAWODonated goods accounted for the largest share of the total value tracked, with users logging approximately $7.8 million in household items, clothing, furniture, and related contributions. Cash and check donations accounted for $2.3 million. Stock donations, vehicle donations, and mileage contributions rounded out the remaining balance, bringing the platform's total tracked charitable value to $10,395,319 for the period.The application operates on a freemium model. Free users can log a limited number of donations at no cost, while Premium subscribers receive unlimited donation tracking, document storage for receipts and appraisals, and access to an Impact Snapshot feature that translates giving history into real-world equivalencies. Premium subscriptions are billed annually.Several features were added or updated during the tax season in response to user needs. A redesigned navigation layout improved accessibility across desktop and mobile devices. A goods valuation catalog provides fair market value estimates for commonly donated items based on condition, consistent with IRS fair market value guidelines for non-cash charitable contributions. The platform also introduced an Impact page for Premium users, surfacing a visual summary of giving history, including donation breakdowns by type and charity, and translating contributions into tangible outcomes such as meals provided or school supplies funded.User feedback has played a direct role in how That's A Write-Off has evolved since launch. Improvements to navigation, interface layout, and mobile accessibility were prioritized based on how users moved through the application during the season. Looking ahead, TAWO plans to expand the platform's export capabilities and introduce expanded account management features, with continued development guided by the needs of an actively growing user base.Additional information about That's A Write-Off, including plan details and supported donation types, is available at thatsawriteoff.com

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