tapyoca Launches One World 2026 Global Indie Artist Initiative

tapyoca's One World 2026 initiative opens music submissions for independent artists to become the soundtrack of World Cup 2026.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world prepares for the 2026 World Cup this summer, one question sits just beneath the surface of the spectacle: What will it sound like?For decades, global moments like the World Cup have been defined as much by the soundtrack as by the sport -- anthems, street records, and cross-cultural music that break boundaries. But for independent artists, access to those moments has historically been limited. tapyoca is looking to change that with One World 2026, an independent global music initiative designed to deliver the songs that capture the moment directly to World Cup super fans."Now more than ever, the world needs clear, independent voices," states Felicia Palmer, CEO of tapyoca. "Just as 'We Are The World' moved a fractured world, One World will be the definitive soundtrack of global music that brings joy, unity and elevation during World Cup 2026."A New Format for Music SharingAt the center of the initiative is the tapyoca FanCard™ -- a physical fan collectible that securely delivers curated digital music experiences, fan perks and more -- with a tap. Fans Tap-to-Play™ directly on their phones, providing frictionless access to exclusive content.tapyoca's One World 2026 FanCard -- loaded with select songs capturing the global cultures and sounds of World Cup 2026 -- will be distributed to 10,000+ international visitors across more than 85 hotels, restaurants, and tourism destinations throughout the New York and New Jersey World Cup host region.Rather than competing for attention in saturated streaming environments, the tapyoca FanCard places the music and artists directly into the hands of fans -- while they're traveling, exploring, and engaging with culture in real time.Opening the Door for Independent Artiststapyoca has launched an open call, inviting US-based artists, labels, managers, and music publishers of all genres and languages to submit music for consideration to the One World 2026 compilation. Beyond having their songs appear on the One World 2026 compilation, selected artists will receive promotional support, a cash prize and performance opportunities among other prizes to be announced.Powered by DISCOTo support submissions and discovery, tapyoca has partnered with DISCO as the Official Submission and Discovery Partner.The platform, used by thousands of music industry professionals globally, will host the submission process -- bringing a trusted, industry-standard workflow for seamless participation."You can't have a World Cup without music to define the moment," said Karl Richter. "At DISCO, our ethos is built on championing creators. We're excited to power tapyoca's search for artists influenced by the sounds of the world right here in the USA, and we can't wait to see the voices discovered."A Moment Fans Can't Stream PastAs the music industry continues to explore new models beyond streaming, initiatives like One World 2026 point toward a hybrid future -- where physical experiences, cultural moments, and digital access converge.For independent artists, the opportunity is clear: not just to release music -- but to be part of shaping a moment while the world is watching.Submissions Now OpenArtists and representatives can submit on the One World 2026 Contest Page by the May 7th deadline.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.