Warm Weather Fuels Ant Boom: What Westchester Homeowners Need to Know Right Now

The Suburban Proactive 360 Inspection looks for ants both inside and outside of each property.

This year, activity is happening earlier and will last longer, which means more foraging, more swarming, and more opportunities for ants to get inside homes.” — Timothy Best, MSPH, BCE

WESTCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suburban Pest Control is alerting homeowners and property managers across Westchester County to prepare for a more aggressive and extended ant season in 2026, fueled by shifting weather patterns and ideal breeding conditions.Driven by warmer spring and summer conditions predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) , insect activity is expected to accelerate and exposure windows will extend significantly this year, according to Suburban Pest Control’s Board Certified Entomologist, Timothy Best, MSPH, BCE.Best, who has more than two decades of experience in medical and structural entomology, warns that the combination of heat, moisture, and early soil warming will create the perfect storm for ant populations to surge.“Once soil temperatures reach that critical threshold—around 50 degrees—we see colonies wake up fast,” said Best. “This year, that activity is happening earlier and lasting longer, which means more foraging, more swarming, and more opportunities for ants to get inside homes.”What to Expect This Season-Earlier onset of activity beginning late March into April-Peak swarming and foraging from May through July-Increased interior infestations, especially from odorous house ants-Heightened structural risk from carpenter ants in moisture-damaged wood-Population spikes following rain and high humidityWhy This Year Is DifferentUnlike a typical season, 2026 conditions are expected to:-Speed up colony growth cycles-Increase the number of active colonies per property-Extend the duration of peak pest pressure well into late summer“This isn’t just about seeing a few ants earlier,” Best added. “We’re looking at sustained pressure throughout the season, especially in homes with moisture issues, landscaping close to the foundation, or prior infestation history.”High-Risk Homes in 2026Properties most vulnerable to ant activity include those with:-Mulch beds and landscaping against the foundation-Cracks in sidewalks, driveways, and foundation slabs-Excess moisture from poor drainage or leaks-Wood-to-soil contact or overhanging tree branches-A history of ant or pest issuesExpert Prevention Tips for HomeownersTo reduce the risk of infestation, Suburban Pest Control recommends:-Keep mulch 2 inches or less and away from the foundation-Seal cracks and entry points around doors, windows, and concrete-Eliminate standing water and correct drainage issues-Store food properly and maintain clean kitchen areas-Trim branches away from the home and remove wood debrisTiming Is EverythingBest emphasizes that waiting until ants appear indoors puts homeowners at a disadvantage. “The most effective control happens before colonies fully expand,” he said. “A proactive, professionally managed perimeter program can stop problems before they start.”Suburban Pest Control recommends a 4–6 week service cycle during peak season, with more frequent visits for high-pressure properties.Media OpportunitySuburban Pest Control’s leadership team and entomology experts are available for interviews to discuss:-Why 2026 is shaping up to be a high-pressure ant season-How weather patterns are changing pest behavior locally-The biggest mistakes homeowners make with ants-What residents can do now to avoid infestations

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