Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes REALTOR® Daniel Eichar to Its Expanding Louisiana Team

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Bringing a service‑driven professional whose diverse background elevates the client experience across Louisiana.

Dan brings a combination of life experience, professionalism, and genuine compassion.” — Kyle Tallo

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce that Daniel Eichar, a licensed REALTORin both Louisiana and North Carolina, has joined the brokerage’s growing team of real estate professionals. Bringing a blend of discipline, artistry, and heartfelt service, Daniel strengthens the firm’s presence across the Greater New Orleans luxury market.Daniel’s path to real estate is as distinctive as the city he now serves. Before becoming a REALTOR, he spent 40 years as a professional chef, a career that sharpened his precision, creativity, and commitment to exceptional service. His earlier chapter as a thoroughbred horse trainer and professional exercise rider instilled grit, focus, and an intuitive understanding of high‑performance environments. These experiences now translate seamlessly into the elevated, concierge‑level care he provides to buyers, sellers, and investors.Now based in Louisiana, Daniel guides clients through some of the region’s most sought‑after neighborhoods—including Uptown, the Garden District, Lakeview, the French Quarter, and historic New Orleans communities. His calm, detail‑driven approach and deep appreciation for homes with character make him a natural fit for the Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty brand.Clients trust Daniel for his steady guidance, his attention to detail, and his ability to make every step of the buying or selling process feel seamless. Whether marketing a luxury listing or helping someone discover the perfect New Orleans property, he delivers service with heart.Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is excited to welcome Daniel to its distinguished team and looks forward to supporting his continued success in the Louisiana market.

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