Texas NeuroRehab Center in Austin Is Leading a Powerful Shift in Rehabilitation

Texas NeuroRehab Center in Austin learning how to use the smart therapy solution Texas NeuroRehab Center physical therapist using the AI-powered automation for notes Texas NeuroRehab Center physical therapist trying smart therapy for the first time

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Rehab VR continues its expansion across leading rehabilitation providers with a recent onboarding at the Texas NeuroRehab Center’s Post-Acute Brain Injury (PABI) Program, in Austin Texas. Led by Chief Partnerships Officer, Andy Mathis, the session introduced the team to Neuro Rehab VR’s Smart Therapy™ Complete Solution, designed to enhance patient engagement, streamline clinician workflows, and support better functional outcomes.

During the onboarding, the PABI therapy team participated in hands-on training, exploring how immersive, gamified therapy can be integrated into real-world clinical practice. From balance and coordination exercises to activities of daily living (ADL) simulations, the team experienced firsthand how Smart Therapy™ supports both cognitive and physical rehabilitation.

“What stood out during this onboarding was how quickly the team connected the technology to their patients,” said Andy Mathis. “There were immediate conversations around how this could support individuals working on balance, upper extremity function, and how even real-world tasks like grocery shopping could address executive function skills such as memory, attention and information processing.”

This integration is especially meaningful within the context of Texas NeuroRehab Center’s PABI program, a highly specialized service that provides advanced, focused care for individuals recovering from complex traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in a residential setting. The PABI program provides the intensity of rehabilitation and repetition of therapeutic activities to maintain neurorecovery after a neurological injury. It bridges the gap from inpatient rehab to help continue to build independence before transitioning to the home environment.

Incorporating The Smart Therapy™ system into their rehabilitation program allows clinicians to tailor therapy sessions in real time, adjusting intensity levels based on patient needs while tracking progress through a connected analytics platform. With a setup time of under 30 seconds and no external sensors required, the solution fits seamlessly into busy clinical environments.

For the PABI program, the onboarding marked the beginning of integrating immersive therapy into their care approach, providing patients with a more engaging and motivating rehabilitation experience. Mary, an Occupational Therapist, said “The Neuro Rehab VR system is a great tool for safely challenging patients in ways we may not be able to easily simulate. For example, the grocery store simulator is a great way to address visual scanning, reaching out of patients' base of support, and task endurance. We could work on these skills at the PABI, but the context of the grocery store is a key aspect of the simulation. Implementing the driving simulator and baseball catching activity have also been fun twists on addressing meaningful occupations for our patients!” After a VR session, Mary’s patient, Robert, commented, “It was fun, the grocery store felt so real, like I was in the store with my cart. It was a good workout, too.”

“We’re excited to see how the team brings this into their sessions,” Mathis added. “It’s not just about adding technology, it’s about creating more opportunities for movement, engagement, and meaningful progress.”

As Neuro Rehab VR continues to partner with clinics, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers nationwide, onboarding sessions like this play a key role in ensuring clinicians feel confident, supported, and ready to implement new tools into patient care.

About Neuro Rehab VR

Neuro Rehab VR is a Smart Rehab solution provider that leverages AI, immersive therapeutic activities, and clinical insights to redefine patient engagement, streamline clinician workflows, and enhance operational efficiency. Its Smart Therapy™ Complete Solution combines gamified, personalized therapy with AI-driven automation, including auto-generated SOAP notes, to deliver clinically validated outcomes. Trusted by leading healthcare organizations, Neuro Rehab VR empowers clinicians, engages patients, and drives measurable results across diverse care settings.

About Texas NeuroRehab Center

Texas NeuroRehab Center in Austin, Texas, is a provider of specialized neurological rehabilitation services, dedicated to delivering comprehensive, person-centered care for individuals with complex brain injuries and neurological conditions. As a leader in the field, the organization integrates advanced clinical expertise, evidence-based practices, and innovative technologies to support optimal recovery outcomes. Distinguished by its full continuum of care, Texas NeuroRehab Center uniquely offers long-term acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, and post-acute brain injury programming within one coordinated system. This seamless continuum reflects unparalleled service in Central Texas by promoting coordinated, integrated services that address the evolving needs of individuals across all stages of recovery, ensuring continuity, safety, and measurable outcomes.

Through interdisciplinary collaboration and a focus on person-centered care, the clinical team tailors each rehabilitation program to align with the unique goals, preferences, and abilities of the individuals served. The integration of VR therapy reflects the organization’s commitment to excellence, including the use of innovative, evidence-informed interventions to drive meaningful progress and improve quality of life.

By combining cutting-edge technology with a comprehensive continuum of services, Texas NeuroRehab Center continues to set the standard for high-quality neurological rehabilitation in Central Texas. The organization remains dedicated to empowering individuals with brain injuries to achieve their highest level of independence and successfully reintegrate into their communities.

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