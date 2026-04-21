Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 36 Health Care Facilities in 23 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 36 health care facilities in Allegheny, Berks, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Cumberland, Dauphin, Erie, Fulton, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Somerset, Susquehanna, Washington and York counties.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.

The department has created a Be Audit Smart section on its website to help inform Pennsylvanians about how their tax dollars are being spent. The tobacco settlement audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Children’s Home of Pittsburgh

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Harmarville

UPMC Magee Womens Hospital

UPMC Passavant

UPMC St. Margaret

Western Pennsylvania Hospital

Berks County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Reading

Blair County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Altoona

Cambria County

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center

Centre County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Nittany Valley

Chester County

Devereux Children’s Behavioral Health Center

Clarion County

Independence Health System Clarion Hospital

Cumberland County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Mechanicsburg

Dauphin County

UPMC Pinnacle

Erie County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Erie

UPMC Hamot

Fulton County

Fulton County Medical Center

Lackawanna County

Allied Services Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

Lancaster County

UPMC Lititz

Lawrence County

UPMC Jameson

Lehigh County

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital

KidsPeace Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital

Luzerne County

John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

Mercer County

UPMC Horizon

Montgomery County

Abington Hospital

Philadelphia County

Behavioral Wellness Center of Girard

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children

Temple Health – Chestnut Hill Hospital

Temple University Hospital

Wills Eye Hospital

Somerset County

Conemaugh Meyerdale Medical Center

Susquehanna County

Barnes Kasson Hospital

Washington County

Canonsburg Hospital

UPMC Washington

York County

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of York

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Media Contact: April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov