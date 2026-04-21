Governor Abbott, LCRA Announce Timmerman Power Plant Is Fully Operational

TEXAS, April 21 - April 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) today announced that the second unit of the 380-megawatt Timmerman Peaker Power Plant in Maxwell is fully operational one month ahead of schedule.

"Texas is rapidly adding power to the state grid," said Governor Abbott. "LCRA's investments in generation through the Texas Energy Fund will help ensure reliability for all Texans as we fortify the state’s ability to power homes. Together, we will keep Texas moving forward."

"LCRA is committed to helping support the power grid to make sure Texans and Texas businesses have the power they need when they need it," said Stephen F. Cooper, chair of the LCRA Board of Directors. "This plant stands ready to provide power within minutes on the hottest summer days, the coldest winter nights, and everything in between."

"The vibrant Texas economy is showing no signs of slowing down, and that means we need additional reliable power available sooner rather than later," said Jim Travis, LCRA acting general manager and chief financial officer. "Our state is setting new demands for power regularly, and LCRA is pleased to help answer the call by doubling the output of the Timmerman plant and bringing our newest unit online a month early."

The natural gas-fired Timmerman Power Plant will provide 380 megawatts of dispatchable power to the Texas grid, enough to power more than 100,000 homes during periods of peak demand. Abbott joined LCRA for the plant’s groundbreaking ceremony in April 2024, and later announced the commercial operation of Phase 1 of the Timmerman Plant in August 2025. Unit 2 came online this week. The Timmerman Power Plant is the first Texas Energy Fund-supported project to come fully online.