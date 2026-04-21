Governor Abbott Reappoints Sjolander To Coastal Water Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, April 21 - April 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jon “Mark” Sjolander to the Coastal Water Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on April 1, 2028. The Authority is a conservation and reclamation district located within Harris, Chambers, and Liberty Counties. The Authority has the power to transport and deliver water inside and outside the authority and to acquire and construct all necessary properties and facilities necessary for such purposes.

Jon “Mark” Sjolander of Dayton is the owner and president of Sjolander Resources and Development, LLC. He is a director on the Liberty County Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, vice-president of the Liberty County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and a member of the Trinity Valley CCA Board of Directors. Sjolander received a Bachelor of Arts from Stephen F. Austin State University.