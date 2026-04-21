Boca Raton Plastic Surgeon Dr. Gregory Albert Pioneers AI-Driven Body Sculpting at Optimization Centre

Boca Raton Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Gregory Albert The Optimization Centre Logo Dr. Gregory Albert - Boca Raton Plastic Surgery The Optimization Centre The Optimization Centre Reception

Optimization Centre in Boca Raton introduces AI-guided liposuction, led by Dr. Gregory Albert, delivering enhanced precision, results, and faster recovery.

Optimization is about aligning a patient’s vision with reality,” says Dr. Gregory Albert. “Our AI-driven precision brings safer, highly advanced body contouring options to the Boca Raton community” — Dr. Gregory Albert

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Optimization Centre , a premier destination for aesthetic excellence in South Florida, is proud to announce the integration of Lipo AI , an artificial intelligence-enhanced body sculpting technology, into its suite of advanced surgical procedures. Under the leadership of Dr. Gregory Albert, MD, a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and official plastic surgeon for the Florida Panthers, the centre continues to set the standard for "life optimization" through precision and innovation.As a designated Key Opinion Leader for Lipo AI, Dr. Albert is among the first in the nation to offer this AI-guided liposuction technique. This technology allows for unprecedented accuracy in fat removal and skin tightening, providing patients in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach with superior results and minimized downtime."Optimization is about more than aesthetics; it’s about aligning a patient’s vision of themselves with their reality. By bringing AI-driven precision to our Boca Raton facility, we are providing our community with the safest and most sophisticated body contouring options available in modern medicine."In addition to his surgical practice, Dr. Albert remains a globally sought-after educator, serving as a Lead Instructor for Allergan Facial Aesthetics (Botoxand Juvederm) and teaching hundreds of surgeons annually. His 21-year tenure as the Florida Panthers' team plastic surgeon further underscores his expertise in complex reconstructive and facial surgery.The Optimization Centre is located at 3010 N. Military Trail, Suite 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431. The facility offers a full range of services, including:Facial Rejuvenation: Deep Plane Facelifts and Endoscopic Mid-Facelift Body Contouring: AI Liposuction, Tummy Tucks, and Mommy Makeovers.MedSpa Treatments: Expert-led Botox, fillers, and Glacial Rx cryotherapy.Local residents and out-of-town patients seeking a consultation can visit the Optimization Centre Google Business Profile or learn more at www.optimizationcentre.com . About the Optimization Centre: Founded by Dr. Gregory Albert, the Optimization Centre is a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center and MedSpa in Boca Raton, Florida. With over 20,000 procedures performed, Dr. Albert and his team focus on delivering "A Life Aesthetic" through personalized treatment plans and cutting-edge technology. Media Contact: Optimization Centre (561) 495-2700 info@optimizationcentre.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.