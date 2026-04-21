New Feature: Conversation with Alessandro Vantini on 20-Year Hamlet-Inspired Film Project

Alessandro Vantini is presented with the Best Actor Award at the Muses Film Awards; his work has earned more than 161 international film awards

The feature outlines the development of “Thought Is Blood Around the Heart,” offering insight into Vantini's process, the trailer, and international release

The feature reflects the evolution of a 20-year creative process and offers insight into how Vantini approaches the work from both a structural and human perspective,” — Daisy Gallagher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new article and interview featuring filmmaker Alessandro Vantini has been released and is available on his official website, providing insight into the development of his latest film project, Thought Is Blood Around the Heart – Hamlet or on the soul’s immortality.The article, titled “A Conversation with Alessandro Vantini,” presents an overview of the project’s evolution over nearly two decades. According to the feature, the work originated as a theatrical exploration of Hamlet in 2005, developed through years of performance and writing, and has since been adapted into a full-length cinematic production.The article outlines Vantini’s role as writer, director, producer, and sole performer, portraying multiple characters within the film. It also describes the structure of the project as a long-form work, with a runtime exceeding ten hours in its full conceptual format, and notes its positioning within international film festivals, museum programming, and academic and cultural institutions.The feature highlights the thematic framework of the film, including its exploration of identity, performance, and human experience, as well as its engagement with classical and modern thought. The article references influences ranging from early Greek philosophy through later European thinkers, presented through a performance-based approach.Vantini’s previous film, Nothing Beyond Measure (Antigone), is cited in the article as having received more than 161 international awards. The feature also notes his recognition as Best Actor at the 2025 Muses Film Awards.The article was written by Daisy Gallagher, a best-selling author and communications strategist, and presents a structured overview of the film’s development, scope, and creative direction.“The feature reflects the evolution of a 20-year creative process and offers insight into how Vantini approaches the work from both a structural and human perspective,” said Daisy Gallagher.The publication of the article coincides with the release of the film’s official trailer. Additional information regarding festival participation and future screenings is expected to be announced.Read the full article:Watch the Official Trailer:About Alessandro VantiniAlessandro Vantini is an internationally recognized, award-winning filmmaker, director, and actor whose work bridges classical theater and contemporary cinema. Known for his depth and performance-driven approach, his work explores identity, consciousness, and the human condition through an interdisciplinary lens.His previous film, Nothing Beyond Measure (Antigone), received more than 161 international awards, establishing him as a distinctive voice in global independent cinema. His work has been presented and recognized across major international film festivals and cultural platforms.Vantini’s creative process is defined by long-form artistic development, often spanning years of research, performance, and writing, resulting in works that challenge conventional narrative structures. His films are positioned within international festivals, museum programming, and academic and cultural institutions.About the AuthorDaisy Gallagher is a best-selling author, international award-winning communications strategist, and global media advisor. She has written and edited several books, including titles that have appeared on best-seller lists, and her work featured in national and international publications.She is recipient of the Muses Film Leadership Award and serves as a Muses Film (L.I.F.F.) Global Ambassador, recognized for her contributions to the arts, media, and international cultural diplomacy.With more than twenty-five years advising organizations and leadership teams across the public and private sectors, her work has earned more than 100 global industry, leadership, and philanthropic awards and recognitions.Media ContactGallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc.newsroom@gallagherworldwide.comAlessandro Vantini Filmspress@alessandrovantinifilms.com

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