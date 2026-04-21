“Fearless and Free”: Long Beach Pride 2026 Celebrates Resilience, Family, and Multicultural Connection

Organization announces important dates, unveils global launch of Queer Calendar App, and expands Family Fun Zone.

It is in moments like these, when fear and division attempt to silence us, that our community must rise with even greater strength.” — Tonya Martin

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Beach Pride™ , one of the nation’s longest-running and most celebrated LGBTQ+ events, proudly announces “Fearless and Free” as the official theme for its 2026 celebration, an empowering call to action that honors resilience, authenticity, and the unapologetic pursuit of equality.The 2026 festivities will kick off at Marina Green Park with Teen Pride on Friday, May 15, followed by the Long Beach Pride Festival on May 16–17, culminating in the iconic Pride Parade along Ocean Boulevard on Sunday, May 17.For decades, Long Beach Pride™ has elevated themes that reflect the evolving spirit of the LGBTQ+ movement. Building on the momentum of 2024’s “Rhythm of the Rainbow” and 2025’s “The Power of Community,” this year’s theme responds to a growing climate of division and intolerance with a powerful message of courage and liberation.“It is in moments like these, when fear and division attempt to silence us, that our community must rise with even greater strength,” said Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride™. “Fearless and Free is a reminder that our unity is our power, and that living authentically and without fear is the truest expression of freedom. Our community continues to lead with resilience, proving that every voice matters.”The official Long Beach Pride 2026 logo was selected through a community design contest held earlier this year, inviting local creatives to help shape this year’s visual identity. Their design reflects an expanded vision of love: love for one’s community, love for oneself, and unconditional love for others.The Grand Marshals This year’s Grand Marshal honorees represent outstanding leadership, advocacy, and contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, spanning nine distinct categories. This year’s Grand Marshals include queer hip hop artist XB Valentine, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Signal Hill Council Member Keir Jones, Ellie Perez, Executive Director of The LGBTQ Center Long Beach, Bill Sive, a respected LGBTQ+ leader, award-winning SAG-AFTRA actor, dancer, and designer Scott Kaske (AKA Dolly Levi), Austin Metoyer, President and CEO of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance, Mark Ramos, President of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1428, and Helena Donato, advocate, speaker, and leader.Additional highlights and activities include a diverse lineup of food vendors and multiple dance stages catering to a wide range of musical tastes.Long Beach Pride 2026 will offer plenty of entertainment in two main stages. Headlining the Founders Stage is XB Valentine, a first-generation queer Latina artist whose music blends hip hop and R&B. The Urban Soul Stage will be headlined by Queen Yaa and The High Court and feature MC and performer Mercede$, as well as an impressive lineup of DJs.This year’s celebration also marks the launch of the official Long Beach Pride Week app, powered by Queer Calendar, a groundbreaking digital platform connecting LGBTQ+ communities worldwide through events, resources, and cultural programming. The launch positions Long Beach Pride™ not only as a cultural cornerstone but also as a global hub for LGBTQ+ visibility, connection, and innovation.The platform launches May 1 at qcal.app and on the Apple App Store and Google Play, giving attendees seamless access to all Long Beach Pride Week events and essential information in one place, including parking, transit, accessibility, volunteer opportunities, and safety resources. Users can save events, set reminders, and discover experiences they might otherwise miss.Reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity across generations, Long Beach Pride™ 2026 will feature an expanded Family Fun Zone, offering safe, welcoming, and engaging experiences for families, youth, and allies. This year’s programming will feature nationally published author Brittany Hart Scholten, who will host storytime readings from her book Leah’s Long Beach Adventures at the Family Fun Zone on Sunday, May 17, at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.Attendees are invited to join thousands of community members, allies, and visitors from across the region and beyond for a weekend of celebration, connection, and purpose. 2026 top sponsors for Long Beach Pride include the Port of Long Beach, City of Long Beach, AIDS Health Care, St. Mary Medical Center, Honda, and the LA Kings.

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