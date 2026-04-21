Loyal Source Appoints Retired Army Special Operations Medical Leader Stephen DeLellis as Sr. Director, Military Health

Stephen M. DeLellis

His experience, credibility, and unwavering commitment to the warfighter will strengthen how we support our defense partners and the missions they rely on us to deliver” — Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer at Loyal Source

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyal Source , a nationally recognized provider of healthcare and technology solutions for government agencies, today announced that Stephen M. DeLellis, LTC (Ret), has joined the company as Senior Director, Military Health.DeLellis brings more than 36 years of military service, including over three decades in Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF), with extensive experience leading operational medicine, combat casualty care, and military health research initiatives. A highly respected leader in military medicine, he offers a rare, end to end understanding of the battlefield and the medical systems that support warfighters across the full spectrum of operations and has shaped enterprise level programs that improve readiness, survivability, and performance across complex operational environments.During his distinguished career, DeLellis completed 16 combat rotations across six conflicts and concluded his service as Deputy Command Surgeon for U.S. Army Special Operations Command. He also managed the longest continuously funded Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) surveillance program in ARSOF history and has co-authored more than 40 peer reviewed publications advancing the understanding of TBI in special operations populations. A nationally recognized leader in military medicine, DeLellis is the recipient of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation Hero of Military Medicine Award, a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit, an Army Medical Department Iron Major, and an inductee into the Special Operations Forces Medical Hall of Honor, inaugural class of 2024. He previously served as Executive Director of the Fort Bragg Research Institute, where he advanced warfighter focused medical researchand innovation aligned with operational readiness and survivability.At Loyal Source, DeLellis will lead military health strategy across defense and special operations programs, supporting federal partners by advancing mission driven, evidence-based healthcare solutions that enhance readiness, operational performance, and long-term health outcomes for service members. His appointment reflects Loyal Source’s continued investment in senior leadership to advance scalable, research informed healthcare solutions for the nation’s most demanding missions.“Steve brings an uncommon depth of leadership shaped by decades of service in the most complex operational environments,” said Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer at Loyal Source. “His experience, credibility, and unwavering commitment to the warfighter will strengthen how we support our defense partners and the missions they rely on us to deliver.”DeLellis is also a participant in the War Docs podcast, where they share insights on military medicine, leadership, and innovation through conversations with leaders and practitioners across the defense health community.About Loyal SourceLoyal Source is a leading provider of healthcare and technology solutions supporting mission-critical operations for federal, state, and local government agencies worldwide. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company employs more than 2,000 professionals delivering expertise across medical services, engineering, information technology, data analytics, and program management. Named Washington Technology’s Top 100 government contractors, Loyal Source advances innovative solutions that foster healthier communities and deliver measurable impact. For more information, visit www.loyalsource.com

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