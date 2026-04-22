FDA recall highlights ongoing safety risks from illegal “gel removers,” says Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety

FDA recall reveals illegal gel removers with toxic chemicals, as PBA’s NMC warns of ongoing risks and calls for stronger oversight.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety (NMC), a council of the Professional Beauty Association (PBA), is responding to a recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall of a Morovan-branded gel nail polish remover found to contain prohibited and hazardous chemicals, including methylene chloride and chloroform, which are not permitted in cosmetic products in the United States.The recalled product, marketed online as a fast-acting gel remover, falls within a category often referred to as “magic removers” or “burst removers.”FDA testing has identified methylene chloride in Morovan and similar products at extremely high concentrations, in some cases exceeding 90%, despite being prohibited in cosmetic products under U.S. law.In December 2025, the NMC issued a public warning ahead of the holiday shopping season, cautioning that these products may contain methylene chloride, a highly toxic and federally prohibited chemical.“This recall confirms what we have been warning regulators and the public about,” said Doug Schoon, Chair of the Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety. “Products marketed as quick, easy burst gel removers continue to enter the U.S. market despite containing banned and hazardous chemicals.”Methylene chloride, also known as dichloromethane, is not permitted in cosmetic products under U.S. law and has been linked to cancer, acute toxicity and fatalities in occupational settings. Chloroform is similarly prohibited due to its toxicity and associated health risks.While approximately 4,000 units of the recalled product were distributed, the NMC remains concerned that similar products continue to be sold through online marketplaces, often without proper ingredient disclosure or regulatory oversight.“Responsible manufacturers in the professional beauty industry prioritize product safety, regulatory compliance and consumer protection,” said Leslie Perry, chief executive officer for the Professional Beauty Association. “The presence of prohibited chemicals in products sold to U.S. consumers undermines that commitment and puts both licensed professionals and the public at risk. The NMC supports responsible manufacturing and urges stronger oversight to prevent illegal products from entering the marketplace.”The NMC urges licensed professionals, salon owners and consumers to:• Use caution with products marketed as instant or rapid gel polish removers• Purchase only from reputable, professional suppliers• Report suspicious or unlabeled products to appropriate authoritiesThe NMC continues to call on regulators and online platforms to take stronger action to identify and remove illegal cosmetic products that violate U.S. safety standards. Consumers and licensed beauty professionals may file a product safety issue regarding the recalled Morovan-branded gel nail polish remover online at the FDA Safety Reporting Portal and/or the FDA Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS).---About the Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety (NMC)The Nail Manufacturer Council on Safety (NMC) prioritizes nail product safety and provides science-based, fact-driven guidance for professionals, consumers and regulators.About the Professional Beauty Association (PBA)The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the national trade organization representing licensed professionals, salon and spa owners, independent stylists, students, distributors, and manufacturers across the beauty industry. As the leading Membership organization serving the professional beauty community, PBA keeps professional beauty professional, championing policies that protect the industry, providing trusted education and resources, and fostering a community built on connection, creativity, and growth. PBA is home to the PBA North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA), PBA Beacon Student Program, and PBA Executive Summit, and supports beauty professionals in times of crisis through the PBA Disaster Relief Fund and other charitable programs. Through PBA Future Leaders, PBA develops and supports the next generation of industry leaders. Learn more at probeauty.org.

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