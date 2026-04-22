Canine Companions® Honors 2025 Volunteer Award Winners Amid Global Service Dog Shortage

Canine Companions 50th Anniversary logo Maeve Cooney of Austin, Texas is Canine Companions' 2025 Jack Warnock National Volunteer Award winner. Since 2002, Maeve Cooney has raised 18 puppies for Canine Companions, with many going on to impact lives as service dogs, hearing dogs and facility dogs.

Less than 1% of people with a disability have a service dog and demand is growing

Demand for service dogs that empower people with disabilities is growing every year.” — Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canine Companions, the nation’s first and largest provider of service dogs for people with disabilities, today announced the recipients of the 2025 Jack Warnock Volunteer Awards . These annual honors recognize individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the organization’s mission of providing expertly trained service dogs free of charge to adults, children and veterans nationwide.“Demand for service dogs that empower people with disabilities is growing every year," said CEO Paige Mazzoni. "Without the dedication of our volunteers, we would have little hope of keeping up. Volunteers are truly the heart of Canine Companions."Austin, Texas resident Maeve Cooney is the 2025 Jack Warnock National Volunteer Award winner. The award, named 25 years ago for longtime Canine Companions volunteer and graduate Jack Warnock, is the organization’s highest volunteer honor.Since 2002, Cooney has raised 18 puppies for Canine Companions, with many going on to impact lives as service dogs, hearing dogs and facility dogs. Beyond puppy raising, Cooney leads weekly puppy training classes for volunteers in the Austin area and for incarcerated puppy raisers at nearby prisons. Known locally as the “Austin aunt,” she provides grooming for service dogs and personal support for their handlers, including transportation to medical appointments. She also finds time to conduct hundreds of home visits for prospective puppy raisers and take her therapy dog to see residents at a local nursing home each week.In addition to selecting a national winner, the National Board of Directors recognizes a recipient of the Jack Warnock Regional Volunteer Award in each of Canine Companions’ six regions across the country:- Maeve Cooney (National & South Central Region): Cooney was selected as the regional winner for the South Central Region in addition to winning the national 2025 Jack Warnock Volunteer Award.- Suzanne Treudt (North Central Region): Treudt was honored for her exceptional dedication to puppy raising and fostering community. Whether assisting with puppy transportation throughout the Midwest or organizing outreach opportunities, she brings positive energy, compassion and creativity that inspires everyone around her.- Leslie Zelamsky (Northeast Region): Zelamsky’s commitment to the mission is reflected in her years of service as a mentor to new puppy raisers. Her guidance has helped shape the experience, knowledge and success of many dedicated volunteers and puppies.- Iris Yamaguchi (Northwest Region): Yamaguchi was recognized for her multifaceted volunteerism, ranging from puppy raising to mentoring and fundraising. She has been involved in the therapy dog program since its inception and continues to help shape it into a national program.- Terry O’Connell (Southeast Region): O’Connell has been a driving force in the Southeast, supporting the Canine Companions mission through puppy raising, mentoring, fundraising and community outreach. She provides vital leadership in the South Florida Volunteer Chapter, always fostering a sense of community and engagement among volunteers.- Jeni Exley (Southwest Region): Exley’s award highlights her devotion to puppy raising and central role in the creation of the Rocky Mountain Volunteer Chapter a decade ago. She’s active in organizing outreach events and volunteer recruitment initiatives, both in person and through social media.Why is the need for service dogs growing?Less than one percent of people with disabilities have a service dog. Awareness of the benefits a service dog can provide is increasing and driving demand that exceeds the current capacity of service dog organizations.How can people help to combat the shortage of service dogs?The global shortage of service dogs can only be solved by recruiting more volunteers and donors. Canine Companions is urgently seeking new volunteers for two critical roles: Volunteer Puppy Raisers (National): Open to individuals across the United States. Puppy raisers provide a loving home, socialize puppies in various environments and teach basic skills for approximately 16 months. Breeder Caretakers (Northern California): Volunteers are needed in Northern California to provide homes for Canine Companions’ breeder dogs. These volunteers play a vital role in the very beginning of a service dog's journey.To learn more about volunteer roles and submit an application, visit www.canine.org About Canine CompanionsCanine Companions is a 501(c)(3) non-profit celebrating 50 years of empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence. Expertly trained service dogs are provided at no cost to clients, supported entirely by donations and volunteers. Donate and learn more at www.canine.org Organization: Canine Companionsfor Independence, Inc.Year Founded: 1975Headquarters: Santa Rosa, CaliforniaMission: Provide expertly trained service dogs, at no cost to recipientsRecipients: 8,600+ to-dateCost to recipients: $0 (completely free of charge to recipients, fully funded through donations)Scope: Serving adults, children, veterans and professionals working in health care, law enforcement and educational settings nationwideService Area: All 50 U.S. States

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