Untreated Gum Disease May Increase Heart Attack Risk, Mid-south Specialist Warns

Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, dual board-certified periodontist, urges Midsouth residents to treat gum disease before it threatens their heart health.

The mouth is the gateway to the body. By treating your gums, you are literally protecting your heart.” — Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, Dual Board-Certified Periodontist & Prosthodontist

SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center, a leading specialty clinic in Southaven (Greater Memphis Area), is issuing a public health advisory regarding the proven link between periodontal (gum) disease and serious heart conditions. Recent clinical data continues to show that chronic oral inflammation is a significant risk factor for heart disease, a leading health concern across the Midsouth.Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, the region’s only practicing dual board-certified Periodontist and Prosthodontist, emphasizes that gum disease is more than a dental issue—it is a systemic health threat."The mouth is the gateway to the body," says Dr. Adatrow. "The same bacteria that cause gum inflammation can enter the bloodstream, contributing to arterial plaque and increasing the risk of stroke or cardiac arrest. By treating your gums, you are literally protecting your heart."The Science: How Gum Disease Affects the HeartPeriodontal disease is a chronic bacterial infection. When gums are inflamed, the protective barrier breaks down, allowing harmful bacteria to circulate through the body. This process can:Trigger Systemic Inflammation: Increasing the body's overall inflammatory burden.Worsen Atherosclerosis: Contributing to the hardening of arteries.Increase Clotting Risk: Leading to potential blockages in the cardiovascular system.For patients searching for a periodontist in Southaven, MS or gum disease treatment in Memphis, understanding this connection is vital for long-term survival and wellness.Recognizing the Red FlagsDr. Adatrow urges residents in Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, and Memphis to monitor for these symptoms:Bleeding gums during brushing or flossingPersistent bad breath (halitosis)Receding gums or "long" looking teethLoose or shifting teethWhy Choose Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center?As the Best Dental Specialist in DeSoto County for seven consecutive years, Dr. Adatrow brings over 30 years of experience and 30,000+ successful dental implant placements to every patient case. The clinic offers advanced, minimally invasive solutions, including:Laser Periodontal Therapy: A precise, comfortable alternative to traditional surgery.Scaling and Root Planing: Deep cleaning to remove sub-gingival bacteria.Dental Implants: For those who have already suffered tooth loss due to gum disease.About Dr. Pradeep AdatrowDr. Adatrow is a uniquely qualified expert, holding board certifications in both Periodontics and Prosthodontics. A former professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, his work has been featured on ABC, NBC, and CBS. He remains the premier choice for dental implants in the Midsouth and complex restorative care.Contact InformationPatients looking for a top-rated periodontist near them can contact the clinic directly to schedule a cardiovascular-focused oral health screening.Address: 7135 Get well Road, Suite 100, Southaven, MS 38672Phone/Text: (662) 655-4868Website: www.advanceddentaltmj.com Media Contact: Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center Email: info@adatmj.com

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