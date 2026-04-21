Kloof Capital Acquires 54,000 SF Flex Industrial Property in Stratford, Connecticut

STRATFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloof Capital, a New York-based family office, has acquired a 54,000-square-foot flex industrial property located at 555 Lordship Boulevard in Stratford, Connecticut. The transaction marks the firm’s first direct investment as part of a targeted strategy to invest in flex industrial assets across Southwestern Connecticut and select Tri-State markets.

The acquisition was financed with a loan from First Bank of Greenwich, arranged by Arrow Real Estate Advisors. The financing process attracted significant lender interest, resulting in 18 competing offers. Kloof Capital plans to execute a value-add strategy focused on lease-up, targeted capital improvements, and operational enhancements, with the goal of stabilizing the asset and driving long-term value.

“We are delighted to complete our first flex industrial acquisition in Stratford, a market supported by strong fundamentals, proactive local leadership, and a vibrant business community,” said Brett Kaplan, Vice President at Kloof Capital. “This investment reflects our long-term conviction in Southwestern Connecticut, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in the region.”

This acquisition represents a key milestone for the firm as it builds out a targeted portfolio of flex industrial assets in high-demand, supply-constrained markets.

About Kloof Capital

Kloof Capital is a private investment firm established in 2013 and engages in a broad range of investment activities across asset classes globally. Kloof Capital’s objective is to generate superior absolute risk-adjusted returns over the long-term.

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