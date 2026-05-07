Priority Hospital Group's Riverside Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana Celebrates Decades of Specialized Care

Priority Hospital Group's Riverside Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana Celebrates Decades of Specialized Post-Acute Care and Honors Long-Term Employees

The commitment shown by our long-term employees at Riverside Hospital is truly the foundation of the high-quality, complex care we deliver.” — Mark Rice

ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Hospital Group , a leading regional provider of Long-Term Acute Care and specialized post-acute healthcare services, proudly highlights the critical role its Riverside Hospital of Louisiana facility plays in the Alexandria community, alongside honoring key employees for their decades of dedicated service. Riverside Hospital of Louisiana is an essential resource for Central Louisiana, specializing in extended, high-acuity patient care that bridges the gap between traditional acute care hospitalization and long-term recovery. As a Long-Term Acute Care Hospital, the facility is dedicated to serving medically complex patients who require an extended stay and comprehensive clinical oversight. This level of specialized post-acute care is vital to ensuring patients can fully stabilize, recover, and eventually return to their communities. Riverside Hospital of Louisiana delivers complex, patient-centered care through clinical programs including:• Ventilator Management & Weaning: Comprehensive respiratory support for complex pulmonary cases.• Advanced Wound Care: Specialized treatment for chronic and non-healing surgical wounds.• Inpatient Rehabilitation: Intensive programs designed to restore mobility, strength, and independence.• Infectious Disease & Critical Care: Targeted management for medically fragile patients.Honoring Employee Dedication at Riverside HospitalThe enduring success of Riverside Hospital is a direct result of its experienced and dedicated team members. Priority Hospital Group recognizes the following employees for their career milestones and profound impact on patient care in the Alexandria community:Employees with 20+ Years of Service• Theresa James, Respiratory Therapist (23-year career) – Concluded a remarkable career with her retirement on December 31, 2025.• Michael Parham, Chief Quality Officer (23 years)• Dawn Culp, RN (21 years)• Sean Fitzpatrick, Pharmacist (21 years)• Julie Simmons, Pharmacy Tech (20 years)Additional Long-Term Employees• Heather Gauthier, LPN (18 years)• Miriam Smart, RN (16 years)• Melody Belaire, RN (16 years)• Katrina McCain, RN/Charge Nurse, and Chief Nursing Officer (15 years)• Justin Theriot, RN/Charge Nurse, and Inpatient Rehab Director (15 years)• Sara Paul, Speech Therapist (15 years)• Charissa Theriot, RN (15 years)“In communities like Alexandria, specialized facilities are essential. The dedication of the entire team of professionals, especially those with 20 plus years of service like Theresa, Michael, Dawn, Sean, and Julie ensures our patients receive the best chance at recovery, embodying our mission to help every patient get one step closer to home,” said Mark Rice, President of Priority Hospital Group.About Priority Hospital GroupHeadquartered in Bossier City, Louisiana, Priority Hospital Group is a leading regional healthcare organization specializing in the management of Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals and post-acute services. The group operates eight LTACHs across the Southern United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, maintaining a commitment to superior patient outcomes for individuals with medically complex needs.

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