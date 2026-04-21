The Nu-Age Group Reinforces Market Leadership in CLO Hedge Fund Sector with Unqualified SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

The Nu-Age Group: Leading the way in Managed Services with 30 years of expertise and a perfect SOC 2 Type 2 audit.

Setting the New Gold Standard: The Industry’s Leading CLO MSP Achieves a Perfect SOC 2 Type 2 Audit with Zero Exceptions

For 30 years, we’ve been the backbone of our clients' growth. A flawless SOC 2 Type 2 confirms that our deep tenure and full-spectrum IT expertise remain the industry’s most trusted standard.” — Derick Diaz

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nu-Age Group, the premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) and Hedge Fund sectors, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination. Demonstrating a gold standard in operational excellence, the audit was returned with zero exceptions, a rare distinction that underscores The Nu-Age Group commitment to providing the most secure and reliable infrastructure for the alternative investment industry.With over three decades of specialized experience, The Nu-Age Group has established itself as the indispensable technology partner for credit managers and hedge fund operators. This latest certification confirms that the firm's internal security controls, policies, and procedures meet the most rigorous industry standards for data protection and system reliability.“For thirty years, our mission has been to provide the institutional-grade technology that the CLO and Hedge Fund space demands,” said Anthony Chillino, President at The Nu-Age Group. “Achieving a SOC 2 Type 2 certification with no exceptions is a testament to our relentless pursuit of perfection. In a sector where data integrity and uptime are non-negotiable, we continue to set the benchmark for what a Managed Service Provider should be.”The SOC 2 Type 2 report is an internal control report capturing how a company safeguards customer data and how well those controls are operating. Unlike many firms that may receive "qualified" reports with noted exceptions, The Nu-Age Group’s clean report provides clients and their investors with absolute confidence that their sensitive financial data is managed with the highest level of scrutiny.The Nu-Age Group’s expertise in the CLO space is built on a deep understanding of the unique compliance, regulatory, and performance requirements inherent in complex credit instruments. By combining three decades of domain expertise with a modern, "security-first" architecture, the firm enables fund managers to focus on alpha generation while The Nu-Age Group manages the complexities of their digital environment.“The Hedge Fund industry is facing unprecedented cyber threats and regulatory oversight,” added Anthony Chillino. “By investing in these rigorous independent audits, we ensure our clients remain ahead of the curve, maintaining their reputation for excellence alongside our own.”About The Nu-Age GroupThe Nu-Age Group is the leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) dedicated to the CLO and Hedge Fund industry. With 30 years of experience, Nu-Age provides high-touch IT strategy, cybersecurity, cloud hosting, and 24/7 support. The Nu-Age Group is committed to delivering institutional-grade technology solutions that empower the world’s most sophisticated financial managers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.