Physna Adds Defense and AI Leader to Board of Directors Amid Surge in Defense Supply Chain Modernization

Gen. (Ret.) Lee Levy joins Physna Board

Physna appoints Gen. (Ret.) Lee Levy signaling acceleration at the intersection of AI, manufacturing, and national security.

Physna’s tech has relevance across defense logistics and readiness. The ability to rapidly identify, compare and source parts across complex systems is a force multiplier for operational efficiency.” — Gen. (Ret.) Lee Levy

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus, OH — June 25, 2026 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Physna Adds Defense Leader to Board Amid Surge in Defense Supply Chain Modernization

Appointment of Gen. (Ret.) Lee Levy signals acceleration at the intersection of AI, manufacturing and national security.

Columbus, OH — June 25, 2026 — Physna, the leader in geometric search and 3D data

intelligence, today announced the board appointment of Gen. (Ret.) Lee Levy, CEO of the Levy Group, LLC and member of the National Defense Industrial Association Board of Directors and Chair Emeritus of its Logistics Division.

The appointment positions Physna to capitalize on industry challenges by

bringing deep expertise across AI deployment, defense procurement, and large-scale

operational systems.

Why now: As the Department of Defense (DoD) accelerates modernization efforts, supply chain

fragility and part proliferation remain critical bottlenecks. The U.S. defense ecosystem manages

millions of unique components across decades-old systems where inefficiencies in sourcing,

duplication, and visibility can delay readiness and increase costs at scale. At the same time, AI

adoption is rapidly shifting from experimentation to deployment, creating a window for

technologies like Physna to fundamentally reshape how physical assets are identified,

managed, and sourced across both government and commercial sectors.

Gen. (Ret.) Lee Levy brings decades of leadership across U.S. Air Force logistics and

sustainment operations, including his role as Commanding General of Air Force

Sustainment Center (AFSC). His experience offers Physna direct alignment with the

operational realities and modernization priorities of the Department of Defense.

“Physna’s technology has immediate relevance across defense logistics and readiness,”

said Levy. “The ability to rapidly identify, compare, and source parts across complex

systems is a force multiplier for sustainment and operational efficiency. I’m excited to

support the team as they scale across defense and industrial markets.”

“The addiiton of General Levy underscores how we view the transition to advanced technology into real-world impact,” said Paul Powers, CEO of Physna. “His experience across defense and technology will be instrumental as we continue to scale.”

Physna is seeing increasing demand across defense and industrial sectors as organizations

seek faster, more intelligent ways to manage design data, reduce redundancy, and strengthen

supply chain resilience in an era defined by complexity and speed.

About Physna

Physna is the leading geometric search platform that enables organizations to analyze, identify,

and act on 3D data across engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain workflows. By

transforming complex geometry into actionable intelligence, Physna helps companies unlock

efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation.



Contact Us:

Keith Newman

Keith@thegtmfirm.com

https://www.physna.com/

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