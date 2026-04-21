GalenusRx and DartNet Institute Targets Polypharmacy and Strengthens Support for Chronic and Complex Primary Care

MONTVERDE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GalenusRx Inc. (GalenusRx), a leader in medication safety technology services, and the DARTNet Institute today announced a new collaboration to establish a national network with primary care practices focused on improving care for patients managing complex medication regimens.Building on DARTNet’s extensive practice based experience, the new “ChronicMed Optimal Insight” initiative will support primary care practices in deploying GalenusRx’s medication safety technologies. These tools provide both patients and providers with the insights needed to prevent adverse drug events and improve overall health outcomes.GalenusRx’s proprietary APPRAISE™ platform analyzes drug–drug, multi drug, drug–gene, and drug–disease interactions to deliver a uniquely comprehensive, personalized risk assessment that translates findings into clear, actionable levels of concern.“Patients with complex therapy regimens need coordinated clinical support and personalized recommendations for better outcomes. By integrating our clinical technology and pharmacy services with DARTNet’s expertise in primary care, we can deliver more personalized, measurable support that optimizes medication regimen, reduces potentially inappropriate medications (PIM), improves adherence, and reduces avoidable healthcare utilization. This collaboration enhances outcomes for individuals managing chronic, complex, and specialty conditions, said Dr. Jacques Turgeon, Founder and CEO of GalenusRx.“With GalenusRx’s expertise and focus, and DARTNet’s reach into primary care practices, both directly and through our partners, this collaboration is positioned to push the boundaries of high touch, high tech care to improve the lives of the patients we collectively serve. These are just the first steps in what we anticipate will be a long term commitment by GalenusRx and thousands of primary care clinicians to advance and advocate for care that makes a meaningful difference,” said Dr. Wilson Pace, Chief Medical and Technology Officer at the DARTNet Institute.GalenusRx’s technology and consulting service, Lifesaving Insights™, provides a comprehensive understanding of how each patient’s body responds to medications. The service offers personalized assessments and tailored recommendations from Precision Clinical Pharmacists. Together, these solutions support safer, more effective therapy regimens, reduce polypharmacy, and help lower overall medical expenses.The DARTNet Institute is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization representing more than 3,000 primary care practices and supporting a broad range of practice based research networks (PBRNs). DARTNet partners with over 500 healthcare organizations to curate multi sourced clinical data and convert it into standardized, actionable information that supports patient care, quality improvement, patient safety, health outcome advancement, and collaborative research.Founded in 2007 with funding from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), DARTNet’s work supports initiatives impacting more than 20 million lives and includes data reflecting hundreds of millions of patient visits. DARTNet is also a certified Patient Safety Organization, offering tools that allow practices to track progress and monitor quality improvement activities, including efforts to enhance care for high-risk patients.About GalenusRx:GalenusRx: The Future of Medication Safety & Risk GovernanceGalenusRx, founded in 2023, is a pioneering medical technology company delivering advanced, scalable solutions for assessing and managing medication related risks in the U.S. and worldwide. At the center of its innovation is APPRAISE, the Actionable PolyPharmacy Risk Assessment Index for Safety and Efficacy, a proprietary analytics engine that enables a new generation of predictive, personalized medication safety technologies.Built on deep clinical expertise and decades of experience from its founding team, GalenusRx leverages cutting edge science to provide market ready solutions that set a new standard in personalized medication safety. The Company’s platforms unlock measurable clinical and financial value across healthcare ecosystems, including life, stop loss, and reinsurance markets.Media Contact:Peter S. Panageas, Co-FounderChief Strategy & Commercial Officerppanageas@galenusrx.com856.630.8613Kaari Van AukenDARTNet Institute Senior Program Specialistvanauken_kc@dartnetinstitute.org

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