Exclusive April 23 Preview of Rare Sale or Lease Opportunity at 6960 Smoke Ranch

6960 Smoke Rnach Open House

Ownership Announces Exclusive April 23 Preview of 6960 Smoke Ranch, a Rare Sale or Lease Office Opportunity in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ownership of 6960 Smoke Ranch Road will host an exclusive April 23 preview event for qualified buyers, tenants, investors, and commercial real estate brokers to tour the office property at 6960 Smoke Ranch Road, Las Vegas, NV 89128.

Positioned within Mountain View Professional Park in Northwest Las Vegas, 6960 Smoke Ranch is an approximately 18,000-square-foot, two-story office building situated on approximately 1.53 acres. The property is being offered for sale or lease and is being presented as a rare opportunity for owner-users, professional firms, and brokers representing clients seeking a flexible, well-located office asset.

The April 23 event is intended as a focused preview for parties who want to evaluate the property’s layout, visibility, accessibility, and occupancy potential firsthand. The building offers a professional office setting, above-standard interior finishes, visibility to US-95, and convenient access to major area amenities, Downtown Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip, and regional airports.

With substantial available space and flexible positioning for owner-user or leasing strategies, 6960 Smoke Ranch offers attendees the chance to review a property that is increasingly difficult to replicate: a stand-alone professional office building in an established business park with strong access, identity, and near-term usability.

This event is designed for parties seeking more than a routine tour. Qualified attendees will have the opportunity to walk the property, assess its potential for occupancy or repositioning, and better understand the advantages of securing a flexible office asset in a highly accessible Las Vegas location.

Attendance is limited, and advance RSVP is encouraged.

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