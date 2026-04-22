Love, Baseball & a Viral Bag: Iconic MLB Bag Spotted During the On-Field Proposal

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges proposing to Lexi Dickinson after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges proposing to Lexi Dickinson after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Lexi's MLB Baseball Hobo Bag at Ballpark Proposal

Iconic MLB Hobo Bag with Baseball Stitches Spotted During the On-Field Proposal

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A routine Sunday victory turned into a headline-making moment at Progressive Field when Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges proposed to his girlfriend, Lexi Dickinson, following the team’s 8–4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. As fans celebrated the heartfelt on-field proposal, another detail quickly caught attention across social media: Lexi was carrying a viral Guardians MLB bag - a design that has become synonymous with MLB game-day fashion.Originally launched in 2025, the MLB hobo bag designed by Montana West Sports, gained widespread attention after going viral online, first sparked by creator Janette Ok. Since then, the bag has evolved into a must-have accessory among MLB wives and girlfriends (WAGs), frequently spotted at stadiums across major markets, including Los Angeles (Dodgers) and New York (Yankees and Mets).A Design Rooted in the GameThis MLB hobo bag with baseball seams was created to bridge fashion and fandom, featuring:1. Signature baseball stitching design, inspired by the seams of a baseball2. Convertible styling, with an attachable strap for crossbody or shoulder wear3. Stadium-ready functionality with a medium capacity, designed for real game-day use“This was never just about creating a bag — it was about designing something that truly belongs to baseball fans — especially women,” said Miranda, Sales Manager at Montana West Inc. “Seeing it become part of such a meaningful, unscripted moment makes it incredibly special.”From Viral Product to Love MomentThe appearance of the bag during such a high-profile and emotional moment underscores its growing cultural relevance. What began as a viral fashion item has transitioned into an organic staple within MLB stadium culture, worn by fans, influencers, and partners alike.Moments like this — unscripted, emotional, and widely shared — continue to manifest the brand's position at the intersection of sports, lifestyle, and social storytelling.AvailabilityThe officially licensed Montana West Sports MLB collection, including the viral hobo bag, is currently available:At MLB stadium retail stores nationwideOnline via the official Montana West Sports website - https://montanawestsports.com/ and FanaticsWhat’s NextBuilding on the success of the original design, Montana West Sports will release a clear version of the hobo bag hopefully in June 2026, tailored to meet stadium security requirements while maintaining its signature baseball-inspired aesthetic.About Montana West SportsMontana West Sports is the sports-focused extension line under Montana West Inc., created to bring together licensed team culture, functional design, and everyday fashion. Building on the brand’s established expertise in handbags and accessories, Montana West Sports reimagines fan gear through a lifestyle lens — delivering products that seamlessly transition from stadium to street. Montana West Sports is an officially licensed MLB, NFL, College, NBA, NHL accessories brand dedicated to creating products that merge team spirit with everyday style.

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