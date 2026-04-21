CHINAPLAS 2026 Opens in Shanghai! 5,000+ Global Exhibitors Join Forces to Forge a Smart and Green Future!

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHINAPLAS 2026 has officially opened today at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China. The exhibition broke a new record again, expanding to over 390,000 sqm, spanning 16 exhibition halls. More than 5,000 quality global exhibitors, representing an increase of 11% compared with the 2024 edition in Shanghai, demonstrating the industry’s robust resilience and strong momentum. The exhibition presents global innovations in smart, green, and innovative technologies, strengthening confidence in today’s uncertain global market and guiding the high-quality development of the plastics and rubber industries. This year’s exhibition is larger in scale with more diverse products, and features a more international and high‑end exhibitor lineup which is believed to help the industry break through challenges, set the direction, and boost greater confidence.Scale Breakthrough: Strengthening Industry ResilienceCHINAPLAS 2026 brings together over 5,000 exhibitors from 46 countries and regions, creating a high-end technology and trade exchange platform from raw materials to machinery and end-use applications. More than 3,800 machines are running live demonstrations, over 1,900 raw material suppliers are showcasing their solutions, and 350+ exhibitors are presenting global or Asian first-launch technologies. The exhibitor lineup includes Fortune Global 500 and China Top 500 companies, alongside over 1,000 Specialized and Niche Chinese Enterprises, nearly 200 of which are recognized as national “Little Giants”. The annual event serves as a catalyst for the industry, strengthening confidence and vitality into the development of the plastics and rubber industries.“A stable supply chain and balanced supply–demand relationship are the cornerstone for enterprises to cope with risks,” said Ms. Ada Leung, General Manager of Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., the organizer of CHINAPLAS. Therefore, building a high-quality industry communication and supply-demand cooperation platform is the most effective way to help enterprises navigate economic cycles, enhance resilience, consolidate and expand their businesses. “This year’s exhibition is larger in scale with more diverse products, and features a more international and high‑end exhibitor lineup. We believe it will help the industry break through challenges, set the direction, and boost greater confidence in today’s complex and ever‑changing trade environment.”Smart Innovation: AI + Manufacturing IntegrationAt CHINAPLAS 2026, smart technologies are showcased as practical solutions on production lines — enhancing efficiency, precision, quality, and energy savings. Organized by VDMA and supported by Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., “The Power of Plastics Forum” made its Asian debut, centering on “Green · Smart · Responsible”. This event presenting a complete path from cutting-edge technologies to industrial application. “Smart Molding, Shaping the Future – Intelligent Transformation and Sustainable Development in the Plastics & Molding Industry” Forum organized by the Hong Kong Mould & Die Council, will explore how robotics, AI, and management systems drive intelligent upgrades and operational excellence.Green Transformation Accelerates: Circular Economy Advances Towards High ValueRecycled plastics are no longer optional but essential for supply chains. In the raw materials theme zones at the exhibition, exhibit highlights include post‑consumer recycled materials and showcases the industry's achievements in green transformation. In the Recycling Technology Zone, innovations are unfolded. On April 20, the “Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase” brought together more than 800 industry elites to provide comprehensive insights into policy trends, technological innovations, and market outlooks for recycling and circular economy. The “Tech Talk” is unveiling over 40 breakthrough technologies, spanning five major themes including innovative packaging solutions, green and low-carbon solutions, automotive plastics solutions, etc.Breakthrough Materials: Empowering High Growth in New Energy, Low‑Altitude Economy, and Medical SectorsMaterials drive product upgrades. With a record high of over 1,900 materials exhibitors, CHINAPLAS 2026 reflects surging demand for innovative materials to meet the evolving demands of both traditional manufacturing and emerging industries, such as new energy, energy storage, low‑altitude economy, humanoid robots, advanced medical devices, etc.The “Additives Seminar: Enhancing Sustainability and the Values of Plastics” made its debut, focusing on high‑value solutions in modified plastics to overcome cost and compliance bottlenecks, while leveraging innovative additives to achieve ESG goals, enhance product safety, and strengthen competitiveness. The “Medical Plastics Connect” featured two forums and over 1,000 medical plastics technology suppliers, offering a one‑stop platform to unlock next‑generation medical device solutions and its latest trends. The “Product Innovation Gallery”, themed “From Product to Technology · From Technology to Product”, showcased more than 200 pieces of meticulously crafted products which provides insights into the manufacturing technologies behind these innovations, sparking inspiration and enabling efficient supplier connectionsGlobal Buyers Converge: Expanding International InfluenceThe show’s internationalization has reached new heights, with more than 430 buyer delegations expected, including over 70 overseas delegations, further broadening the scope and depth of global exchange. Asia continues to account for the majority of overseas visitors. Compared to the last edition, this year’s CHINAPLAS also welcomes new delegations from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Poland, Spain and other countries and regions.To enhance upstream–downstream collaboration, CHINAPLAS 2026 features a comprehensive program of concurrent events. “Applications in Focus” with seven themed forums will be addressing over 50 hot topics, from antimicrobial technologies to cable innovation and medical equipment, revealing the pain points of the end-use industries and seeking collaborative solutions across the supply chain. “InnoAccelerate” firstly sets a platform for Industry–academia–research collaboration with leading universities, such as Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Huadong Polytechnic, and Donghua University, accelerating commercialization of R&D achievements. “Development Day for Campus Elites” will bring campus recruitment onsite, connecting enterprises with future talents. “Day4 Trend Insights” will feature Decode Trends Forum to discuss policy and market analysis, CMF trend decoding, exploration of robotics and low‑altitude economy, plus exclusive factory tour.Invitation to Global Plastics & Rubber Industries PlayersWith the spotlight of global attention, CHINAPLAS 2026 has officially opened its doors. From April 21–24 at NECC Hongqiao, Shanghai, the exhibition invites industry professionals worldwide to join this grand gathering of technology and innovation.Live streaming: https://live.chinaplasonline.com Photo highlights: https://live.photoplus.cn/live/25608552?accessFrom=live#/list Official Websited: ChinaplasOnline.com or email to Chinaplas.PR@adsale.com.hk.

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