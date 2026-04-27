As Teens Turn to AI for Emotional Support, Gaggle Launches a Version Built to Keep them Safe

Students are already turning to AI with questions they're afraid to ask adults. ReachOut AI meets that need with what no other chatbot can offer: a trained human ready to step in when it matters most.” — Jacob Huss, Director of ReachOut AI, Gaggle

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaggle , a pioneer in K–12 student safety, today announced the launch of ReachOut AI , an AI mental health support tool designed to meet students where they already are: in conversation with AI.Students Are Already There. Are Schools?Students are turning to AI for emotional support. Research shows that 69 percent of teens have used general-purpose AI tools like ChatGPT or Character.AI for guidance on personal or emotional questions, even though those platforms were never built with student safety in mind.The stakes could not be higher. 40 percent of high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and 20 percent have seriously considered suicide (CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 2023). Students are having these conversations somewhere. Without a school-sanctioned alternative, they're having them on platforms with no safety net.Consider what students are actually writing. On popular AI platforms like Character.AI, PolyBuzz, and Talkie, students are exploring questions they won't ask a teacher, a parent, or even a friend. Questions about self-worth. About feeling invisible. About not wanting to be here.Sample Student Conversation: i dont really know why im writing this. i just feel like no one actually sees me. like i could disappear and it would take a few days for anyone to notice. i asked chatgpt about it and it just gave me a list of hotlines. i dont want a hotline i just want someone to actually care (not real student data)ReachOut AI Response: That feeling of being invisible is really painful, and I’m glad you came here instead of just getting a list. I see you, Heather. What’s been making you feel so unseen lately?With typical AI tools, these conversations go unnoticed. With ReachOut AI, they don't.An AI Solution Built With a Safety NetReachOut AI gives students the same anonymous, non-judgmental space they seek in standard AI tools, but backed by Gaggle's human-review infrastructure. When a student's interaction signals a potential safety concern, trained Gaggle crisis counselors get involved. The conversation doesn't end with an algorithm."Students are already turning to AI to ask questions they're afraid to ask the adults in their lives. ReachOut AI meets that need with something no general-purpose chatbot can offer: a trained human being ready to step in when it matters most."— Jacob Huss, Director of ReachOut AI, GaggleTry ReachOut AIDistrict leaders are invited to learn more and experience ReachOut AI firsthand. Try ReachOut AI at www.gaggle.net About GaggleGaggle’s mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of students and schools by leveraging people and technology. A pioneer in machine learning for K‑12 safety, Gaggle combines AI technology with trained human reviewers and 24/7 crisis counselors to help districts identify at-risk students early and respond with confidence. Gaggle’s vision: all schools are safe and all students get the mental and emotional help they need. To learn more, visit www.gaggle.net or contact sales@gaggle.net.

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