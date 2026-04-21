Author and Prison Reform Advocate Katrina Harris Honored at Governor’s Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Award Ceremony

Derrick and Katrina Harris

My work is driven by a belief in the dignity, resilience, and potential of every person touched by the justice system.” — Katrina Harris, Writer and Prison Reform Advocate

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author and prison reform activist Katrina Harris has been selected as an honoree at the 31st Annual Governor’s Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Award Ceremony, a statewide recognition celebrating individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Texas criminal justice system through volunteerism, mentorship, and community impact.

Hosted by the Texas Board of Criminal Justice, Harris was presented with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Female Inmate Program Susan Cranford Award. Harris, whose work centers on rehabilitation, reentry support, and humanizing the lived experiences of incarcerated individuals, has become a powerful voice for justice-involved communities. Through her writing, advocacy, and volunteer service, she has helped amplify stories often overlooked and has worked tirelessly to support pathways to healing and transformation.

Harris’s recognition is rooted in her tireless service at the Crain Unit, one of Texas’s largest women’s correctional facilities where she teaches inmates valuable life skills through Survive, a trauma-based program. As part of Survive, she has led transformative programming focused on literacy, emotional healing, and reentry preparation. Through workshops, book discussions, and one-on-one mentorship, Harris has helped incarcerated women reconnect with their voices, rebuild confidence, and envision futures beyond incarceration. She also implements incentive-based events for the unit to affect positive changes to prison culture.

Her work at Crain has included:

• Facilitating writing and storytelling workshops that empower women to process trauma, articulate their experiences, and develop communication skills essential for reentry.

• Providing mentorship and support circles that create safe spaces for women to discuss family relationships, personal growth, and life after release.

• Collaborating with unit staff and volunteers to expand access to rehabilitative programming, particularly for women who often feel unseen within the system.

• Advocating for dignity-centered reform, emphasizing the importance of education, mental health support, and community connection for incarcerated women.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this recognition from the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. My work is driven by a belief in the dignity, resilience, and potential of every person touched by the justice system. To be acknowledged in this way affirms that the stories and lives of those we serve truly matter. I am grateful for this tremendous honor and remain committed to advocating for meaningful change and compassionate reform," says Harris.

The Governor’s Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Awards highlight individuals and organizations whose service strengthens rehabilitation efforts, supports families, and fosters safer, more connected communities across Texas.

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